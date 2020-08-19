SPRUCE PINE — Toe River Arts announces the opening of Think BIG Prints, an exhibition of works by BIG INK artists, in the upstairs ARC Gallery at its Spruce Pine location Sept. 11 to Oct. 24.
This exhibition, curated by Community Outreach Coordinator Melanie Finlayson and Exhibition Manager Kathryn Andree, features work from artists that have participated in past BIG INK printmaking workshops. This exhibition features 37 artists from around the United States, including 10 artists from North Carolina. The prints range in size from 2’x3’ up to 4’x8’.
This exhibition will be open to the public for viewing during normal operating hours, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. This exhibition may also be viewed on toeriverarts.org.
BIG INK, founded in 2012 by Lyell Castonguay and Carand Burnet, and based in Newmarket, N.H., provides opportunities for large-scale woodblock printing workshops in host institutions. BIG INK’s mission is to inspire a greater public appreciation of large-scale woodblock printmaking and to extend its practice as an artistic discipline.
This exhibition is in conjunction with a printmaking workshop to be held in the ARC gallery October 23 and 24. While visitors will not be allowed to view the printing in person, the workshop will be streamed on Instagram Live by BIG INK, @biginkprints. Twenty local artists and students will collaborate to carve woodblocks to be printed on BIG INK’s “The Big Tuna,” its large-scale, traveling printing press.
This exhibition and workshop is made possible in part by support from the Blumenthal Foundation.
Information about BIG INK can be found at www.bigink.org. Email Community Outreach Coordinator Melanie Finlayson at melanie@toeriverarts.org for more information.
