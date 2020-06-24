SPRUCE PINE – Every year, Toe River Arts awards its Scholarship for the Arts to residents of Yancey or Mitchell County pursuing a higher education degree majoring in any of the arts or arts education. Awards are given to a graduating high school senior or an adult continuing their education. Each scholarship is in an amount between $250 and $1,000 and is usually paid directly to the degree-based institution of the applicant’s attendance.
This year Toe River Arts is excited to congratulate its two talented recipients, Taylor Styles from Spruce Pine and Lacee Thomason from Burnsville. Both are awarded $500 towards their college tuitions for this fall for demonstrating a passion for their arts studies with their artistic commitment and willingness to take creative risks. Toe River Arts awards these scholarships to help support our emerging artists to continue their education in the arts.
Taylor Styles received her Bachelor of Arts in 2017 from Berea College. She will attend UNC Pembroke this fall to pursue her Master of Fine Arts in painting. Styles will use this degree to pursue teaching while continuing to make her own artwork.
Lacee Thomason graduated this spring from Mountain Heritage High School. She will attend East Carolina University in the fall to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts for theatre education. Thomason has always exhibited zeal for theatre, “and with this scholarship, I can continue experiencing and sharing that love and passion!” she said.
For more information about the Scholarship for the Arts click to toeriverarts.org/artists/education-outreach/scholarship-for-the-arts or contact Community Outreach Coordinator Melanie Finlayson at melanie@toeriverarts.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.