JEFFERSON — A Todd man was charged by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation with two counts relating to child pornography on Jan. 21.
According to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Ray Toliver, 33, was charged with one count of second-degree sex exploiting of a minor and one count of third-degree sex exploiting of a minor.
The arrest was handled by the N.C. SBI, with assistance from the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and other organizations. According to Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye, an Avery detective assisted SBI on the case, but Avery County Sheriff’s Department is unable to the release further details of the investigation as of press time.
According to the warrant for arrest, Toliver allegedly “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously” distributed material containing a visual representation of an unidentified minor, between the ages of 11 and 13, and engaged in sexual activity on July 4, 2020.
Toliver is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
