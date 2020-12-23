HIGH COUNTRY — Santa’s elves could learn a thing or two from the folks at the High Country Charitable Foundation. This holiday season, Avery County’s own cheerful elves hauled and toted a load of surprises to Avery residents who needed some extra cheer this year.
This year’s charitable effort was known as Avery Project Christmas and saw Avery County’s own elves coordinate through Reaching Avery Ministries and Cops for Kids to collect groceries and gifts, which were distributed by the elves at Feeding Avery Families.
Jim Swinkola of the High Country Charitable Foundation said that this year’s annual event presented some challenges, but these obstacles were not enough to damper the Christmas spirit.
“All of these happy activities have taken place for a number of years, but this year the elves had to repack the sleigh and route the reindeer around the COVID grinch lurking in the shadows,” Swinkola said.
In previous years, the well-oiled machine that is Avery Project Christmas brought parents into a well-stocked Christmas store and gave them the opportunity to choose gifts and wrapping for their children. This year, school counselors worked with families to create wish lists. Then the counselors and staff shopped for the items that were on the lists before preparing and delivering those gifts to the families.
“Imagine in your mind the smiling joy of children who might have been anxious about what would arrive at their house for Christmas,” Avery Project Christmas volunteer Susan Carter said. “Create in your mind the faces and appreciation of parents, and grandparents serving as parents, as they feel the excitement of being able to give the children they love a few gifts from their wish list.”
Feeding Avery Families continues to feed a growing number of folks as demand for the food pantry’s services rises. The nonprofit has been serving about 600 families, or 1,500 individuals a month, as well as continuing to stock school backpacks, in-school pantries and six community pantries.
In addition to catering to a growing clientele, FAF has volunteers who deliver food to families who are unable to attend the distributions.
“Families and friends become lifelines, just as the High Country Charitable Foundation has been, in helping us provide these special meals,” FAF director Dick Larson said. “How wonderful it is to be able to celebrate over a special meal together. What a blessing it is to be able to help.”
Due to the pandemic, Cops for Kids, a special creation by the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, had to postpone a great mentoring experience in exchange for a distant substitute. In previous years, a sheriff’s officer would go shopping with a child, purchase family gifts, have lunch together and get to know each other. This year, according to one of Santa’s local helpers, Avery Sheriff Kevin Frye, officers collected wish lists and purchased gifts. They then distributed these gifts through a drive-thru delivery.
Swinkola says that the elves at High Country Charitable Foundation know that changes are hard, and COVID and its problems and prohibitions are harder. However, knowing that the elves across Avery County are hard workers, they were able to provide the funds to keep the Christmas joy alive in many Avery County homes.
Since 2015, the High Country Charitable Foundation has awarded financial grants to local public charities and other private foundations whose mission is to provide for needy Avery County residents and animals. Selected nonprofit organizations must be appropriately recognized by the IRS. Grants are not given to individuals and other restrictions apply. For more information click to highcountryfoundation.org.
