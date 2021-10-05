AVERY COUNTY — Three Mile Highway (Hwy. 194) has reopened full time to two lanes of traffic following the completion of construction on the road that was necessitated by damage due to Tropical Storm Fred in August.
The road had previously be closed to traffic to allow for equipment to be utilized on the road, with a construction traffic light used during evening and overnight hours.
Avery County Communications also announced that Blowing Rock Hwy./Hwy. 221 near Edgemont Road is closed to one lane of traffic with a construction traffic light. Additionally, Hwy. 181/Jonas Ridge Hwy. is closed to both lanes of traffic at Loven Ready Mix in Pineola and will be closed for three to five days. Motorists should take Hwy. 183 as an alternate route, according to the announcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.