Editor's Note: This story was updated to include information from a June 28 Burke Co. Sheriff's Office press release.
JONAS RIDGE — Three people have died after a shooting in Jonas Ridge that took place the evening of Monday, June 27.
A Burke County Sheriff's Office press release on Tuesday, June 28, stated that three individuals, Polly Ann Keller, 56, of 6376 Rhododendron Run in Newland, Jeremy Dean Clark, 32, of 7253 Parkway Rd. in Newland, and Anthony Simon Franklin, 33, of 42 George White Lane in Newland, died as a result of the incident.
Authorities in Burke County requested assistance from units in Avery County to the area of Rhododendron Run regarding a domestic situation where there were reports of gunfire, the release stated. Units from the Avery County Sheriff’s Office and Avery EMS first arrived on the scene, as those departments were much closer to where the incident occurred than Burke County authorities, according to both ACSO Detective Mike Watson and the BCSO release.
According to BCSO release, Keller died at the scene, while Clark and Franklin both died en route to the hospital.
"At this time, the preliminary investigation indicates that two of the three deceased persons fired shots. The Burke County Sheriff's Office CID detectives are continuing the investigation and will share their results with the District Attorney when the investigation is completed," the release stated. "More information will be provided as it is received."
This is a developing story. Visit The AJT online for additional information as it becomes available.
