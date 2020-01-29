Dear Editor,
I thought is may be worth publishing for your readers.
Dennis Betz
Williams YMCA of Avery County
“How I changed my life” (by Patricia)
It was April 9, 2017. I had just returned from the grocery store, had put the groceries away, and was sitting on the sofa. I was out of breath, my body ached. My back in particular hurt. I was tired and I was depressed. For some time I had been feeling sick. A trip to the doctor revealed borderline high blood pressure, borderline high cholesterol, and a weight gain of 35-plus pounds.
It was at that moment, while contemplating how miserable I was, that I had an epiphany. I could continue to do what I was doing and have a painful, disabled old age, or I could take control of the situation. I decided to change my eating and workout with a trainer to get me started. Then and there I picked up the phone and called the YMCA. I spoke to Bonnie Clark who encouraged me and connected me to Lauren Wilson. From our first meeting I was impressed by the young women’s kindness, knowledge and humor. I left the Y knowing I could do this.
I have worked out one-on-one for a year and nine months. On the days I am not with her, I apply the principles she has taught me to do on my own workouts. I try to do three workouts a week. As of today, the results of my efforts have far exceeded my expectations. The chronic and once crippling back pain is under control. The “brain fog” has cleared as my diet has improved. My energy is back and my zest for life has returned. The transformation has been wonderful.
Along the way, in addition to getting more fit, I have discovered that our YMCA is an absolute gem staffed by dedicated people who always make themselves available to whoever needs them. I am grateful to all of the wonderful encouraging people I have met there. Without them, I never could have done this. I have started to do some volunteer work for the Y so I can continue to meet new people and feel as though I am a part of this great organization. You too can take control of your life through one of their many healthy living programs.
