NEWLAND — For some things, newer doesn’t mean better.
Sometimes a “this is just what I’ve been looking for” item can’t be found in a traditional retail shopping experience. This “something I’ve always wanted” might be located at Terry’s Attic: Antiques and Collectibles, located at 1490 Elk Park Hwy. in Newland.
This shopping adventure, owned and operated by Terry Kipick, has been in Newland since October 2021. It features antiques and collectibles, including some furniture. The retail space is about 3,000 square feet, which includes both floors of the main building and two outbuildings.
The collectible features are many and include Mickey Mouse items, Fiestaware, a variety of tools, flatware, ducks (ceramic, wood, plastic) and some decoys. There’s also a large selection of marbles, glassware and a basket with “multiple tool knives” – the ones that have all the gadgets attached. Terry also showcases memorabilia from “Gone With the Wind,” as well as Aunt Jemima.
Terry explains that pricing each item is a process of research. A good source of value is Ebay – but not what the asking price is, rather what is the final selling price. His price can always be lower than items bought on Ebay, because there the buyer must also pay for shipping and handling. An example would be a Fiestaware mug that would sell on Ebay for $6.95, but then requires an extra expenditure of $6.95 for shipping and handling. His price is $9.50 and the buyer can walk out of the store with the mug.
A particularly profitable transaction involved a piece of electronics that he purchased for $150 and was able to sell for $1,200. His expertise in electronics comes from his background of 40 years working with Radio Shack.
Current “hot items” include all of the trendy Fiestaware colorful dishes that were popular in the 1970s and 1980s. He received these recently from an estate sale.
Terry acquires his inventory in several ways. Often a seller arrives with an item and just asks what it might be worth, and an offer is made. He also has attended auctions and estate sales held around the area. In some cases, he is asked to handle an estate sale for a family who just can’t come locally to deal with the belongings of a loved one or relative. In that case, he makes an offer for the entire lot.
He began his career in antiques by starting small – renting a small space/booth in a larger facility. His success led to expanding to two booths, and finally into his own business. He was located in Hernando, Miss., for five years before moving to this area.
Terry’s Attic is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Contacting Terry for assistance with estate sales or garage sales can be done by calling him at (828) 742-1808 during regular business hours, or just stop in the store – you may find that item you just knew you always wanted.
