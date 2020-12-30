BEECH MOUNTAIN — A dentist from Bristol, Tenn., perished after suffering injuries in a skiing incident at Beech Mountain Resort on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Dr. Nathan Dale Willis passed away at Johnson City Medical Center at 3:45 p.m. Willis had fallen while skiing and experienced a head injury before being flown via air ambulance to the hospital, according to news reports.
Beech Mountain Resort released the following statement after the incident, and expressed condolences to the individual’s family.
“We regret to announce a skiing incident that occurred yesterday, resulting in the death of one of our patrons. Beech Mountain Resort extends our deepest sympathy and support to the guest’s family and friends,” the release stated.
Dr. Willis practiced dentistry as part of Alamont Dental Associates, who release the following statement after the incident.
“With heavy hearts, we would like to share with our Alamont family of patients and friends that Dr. Nathan Dale Willis has gone to be with the Lord Jesus. He was a passionate Christian and had a true servant’s heart. He was devoted to his family, his church, and his patients. He leaves a legacy of compassion and faith. Please pray for his family during this incredibly tough time,” the release stated.
Dr. Willis was also a volunteer dentist with the Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol. Dr. Willis’s pastor from Discovery Church, Matt Korell, told local news stations following the incident that Dr. Willis was Chairman of the Church’s elders and a person who loved to volunteer and help his community.
