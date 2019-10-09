AVERY COUNTY — On Sept. 25, detectives with Avery County Sheriff’s Office served two search warrants leading to the arrest of 10 suspects.
The first warrant was served on Miller Gap Hwy. and the second on Claude Pyatte Road. During the searches, approximately an ounce of methamphetamine was located along with 28 pounds of marijuana, according to an Oct. 1 press release from ACSO. The following individuals were charged:
- Shelly Rouse Helms, 42, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent sell/deliver marijuana.
- Steven Wayne Richey, 42, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent sell/deliver marijuana.
- Gavin Kristopher Beulin, 21, was charged with possession with intent sell/deliver marijuana, possession of methamphetamine.
- Christopher Dylan McClellan, 24, was charged with possession with intent sell/deliver marijuana, possession of methamphetamine.
- Mindy Michelle Davis, 35, was charged with possession with intent sell/deliver methamphetamine.
- Michael Noblitt, 41, was charged with possession with intent sell/deliver methamphetamine.
- Christopher Buchanan, 32, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine.
- Mary Brown, 34, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
- Lawanda White, 43, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
- Johnny Bowman, 45, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
