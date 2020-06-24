WEST JEFFERSON — SkyLine Membership Corporations has announced its 2020 Frank James-SkyLine Scholarship Program winners, providing a total of $25,000 in scholarship awards to 10 area high school graduates.
In memory of the cooperative’s longtime director and former SkyLine President Frank James, this scholarship is presented each year to benefit the children of SkyLine/SkyBest customers who reside in its five-county service area. The scholarships are renewable for up to two years for students pursuing a community/technical college degree or vocational program and are renewable for up to four years for students pursuing a four-year college degree.
Alleghany County recipients are Hope Gambill, daughter of Jill Gambill of Sparta, who will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to pursue a degree in public relations; Jackie Li, son of Zhen Lang Li and Jing Hua Zhao of Sparta, who will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study computer science; Griselda Carranza, daughter of Naomi Garcia and Javier Carranza of Sparta, who will enroll in Wilkes Community College’s transfer program with future plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro; Brandon Nichols, son of Trever and Elaine Nichols of Sparta, who will attend Wilkes Community College to study applied engineering and technology.
Ashe County recipients are Zoe Schell, daughter of Mike and Dena Schell of Fleetwood, who will attend N.C. State University to study accounting; and Malorie Eller, daughter of Douglas and Frances Eller of West Jefferson, who will enroll in Caldwell Community College’s Physical Therapy Assistant program.
Watauga County’s recipient is Luke Smith, son of Michael and Denise Smith of Sugar Grove, who will attend Appalachian State with plans to major in civil engineering.
Johnson County’s recipients are Andrew Dugger, son of Tracy and Julie Dugger of Shady Valley, who plans to major in construction science with a concentration in agricultural technology at the University of Tennessee; Colton Long, son of Travis and Cheri Long of Shady Valley, who will study business communications at Northeast State Community College with plans to transfer to a four-year university. and Jaden Tolliver, son of Stephen and Kim Tolliver of Shady Valley, who plans to complete the general studies program at Northeast State Community College and then transfer to the University of Tennessee.
Since the scholarship program was established in 1987, more than a half million dollars in scholarships have been awarded.
About SkyLine
As North Carolina’s largest telecommunications cooperative, SkyLine Membership Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, SkyBest Communications, deliver advanced communications and technology solutions across an expanding network in northwest N.C., east/middle Tenn. and upstate S.C. With nearly 70 years of service to the High Country, SkyLine/SkyBest provides fiber-based, symmetrical Gig Broadband and Bundled Services (Voice/Internet/Digital TV), Business Communications, Network and Hosting Solutions, Business Phone Systems, Monitored Security and Surveillance services. Along with its tremendous investment in building a fiber-based infrastructure and national designation as a Smart Rural Community and Gig-capable broadband provider, SkyLine is committed to its member communities through numerous charitable, educational and economic development programs.
