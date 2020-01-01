BANNER ELK — Banner Elk School teacher Megan Phillips has been part of the Avery County Sheriff’s Office’s Shop with a Cop program for the past three years.
Megan Phillips’ husband, Ridge Phillips, is a narcotics detective for the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.
“I have had the privilege to be a part of Shop with a Cop for three years now. It is truly one of the most rewarding traditions I get to experience during the holiday season.
“Being a teacher at Banner Elk Elementary, I get to see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they come in to school wearing their new clothes, coats and boots. Many of these kids don’t ask for much, some ask for a battery powered toothbrush, pillows, play dough, socks and underwear, things that most of us take for granted every day,” Megan Phillips said.
In addition to helping kids have a Merry Christmas, participating officers also help give children a positive impression of law enforcement personnel as friends and neighbors who care for them.
Avery Sheriff Kevin Frye believes the program is good not only for local children, but also for his personnel and family members as a way they can give back to the community.
“It’s our way of showing what Christmas is all about, and that’s the act of giving and doing,” Frye said. “We couldn’t do it without the citizens here and our friends that come up in the summertime.”
“The children getting to see a different side of law enforcement is so important today,” Phillips added. “It is so special to get to see them interact with officers in such a fun and supporting way. Being a part of Shop With a Cop and watching the joy on the children’s faces is something that stays with you for a long while.”
