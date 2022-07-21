BANNER ELK — David L. Tate was elected as the new President of the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce during its meeting on July 12. Tate was elected unanimously following the resignation of Jo-Ann McMurray.
“The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce cannot thank Jo-Ann McMurray enough for her many years of service as the President. She has done a great job for our Town and our Chamber members," Tate said. "We are sad to see her go, but Jo-Ann also serves the people of Avery County as the Co-Director of Feeding Avery Families. We know she will continue to do a great job with this organization, and we wish the best of luck.”
Tate joined the Board of Directors of the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce following his retirement as the Executive Director of Yellow Mountain Enterprises in Newland. He served as director for the program serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities for more than 10 years.
Tate has a strong connection to Banner Elk, having served as the town’s mayor for a total of nine years in the 1980s and 1990s. During his first tenure as Mayor, the town built both the town hall and the Tate-Evans Town Park. During his second tenure, he led the town in creating a long-range plan, called a 2020 Vision of the Future for Banner Elk. Most of what was envisioned in that plan has become reality for Banner Elk.
Tate was the first director of the mental health center serving Avery County after he received his master’s degree in clinical psychology from Appalachian State University. He worked for New River Behavioral Healthcare for 30 years and retired from that organization in 2001. Following his retirement, he taught psychology and human services at Western Piedmont Community College, directed the Burke County Red Cross and served as the Executive Director of the Burke United Christian Ministries before taking the position at Yellow Mountain Enterprises, a program he helped create while serving as the director of the Avery County Mental Health Center.
“I look forward to continuing to serve the town where I grew up in this new way with the Chamber. Home is where your heart is, and my heart has always been in Banner Elk," Tate added. "I hope my many years of experience in a variety of positions will prove helpful in my new role as President of the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce."
