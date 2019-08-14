SPRUCE PINE — Blue Ridge Partnership for Children hosted its annual foodie fundraiser, Taste of the Blue Ridge, at the Cross Street Commerce Center in Spruce Pine on Aug. 12.
The annual fundraiser had a goal of $35,000 to support the BRPC’s programs that benefit children in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. The funds will be used for BRPC’s play and learn activities, outreach and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
BRPC is a local Imagination Library affiliate, which supplies free books to young children every month. The program is free for families, but there is a $30 cost per child per year for BRPC.
The fundraiser moves between the three counties, and was hosted by Linville Falls Winery last year.
The food on offer was a mix of small items from restaurants in the counties served by BRPC. Notably, when entering the venue guests got a view of the dessert table. Littered with delicious-looking fare, the top pick of the desserts is reserved for the highest bidding tables.
The top bidding table had the first shot at picking a dessert, followed by the second highest, and so on. Dishes on offer ranged from cornbread to calamari salad and everything in between.
There were also silent and live auctions for a variety of goods, including a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
BRPC Executive Director Jennifer Simpson said all the auction items are donated.
“This has been a tremendous amount of donors that have provided all of these,” Simpson said.
The event is planned and hosted with the help of a team of about 25 volunteers.
