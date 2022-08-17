Lees-McRae College cyclist Deana Acklin (left) assisted Eagle Scout candidate Drew Tashner (right) during the bike rodeo event that took place on August 13 at the parking lot of Avery County High School.
NEWLAND — Eagle Scout candidate and Avery County High School sophomore Drew Tashner held a bicycle rodeo at ACHS on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Tashner is a member of Boy Scout Troop 888 and has been organizing the bicycle rodeo for months as his Eagle Scout project. As a BMX rider, he understands the importance of bike safety.
“I’ve gotten in many bike wrecks and hit my head, but had a helmet on,” he said. “If I didn’t have that helmet, what would have happened? I’ve had a lot of incidents myself in bicycle riding, like times where my brakes did not work and I’ve had to jump off my bike, so I think it’s very important to teach people before they learn so they don’t get hurt.”
The whole process, from advertising the event to asking for donations, was 15-year-old Tashner’s responsibility. He spoke at a county commissioners meeting and at a board of education meeting, created flyers for the event, purchased bikes, pumps and helmets with donations to raffle off and created the course for the rodeo. He reached out to Lees-McRae College cyclist Deana Acklin, who has a lot of expertise in both bike safety and in running bicycle rodeos. Acklin attended the event to aid Tashner in the course, admitting that she will always help a youth who wants to organize an event like this if she is able.
Throughout this process, Tashner received a lot of support from the community. Along with donations from Avery County Shrine Club, Walmart, Ingles in Newland, Lowe’s Foods in Tynecastle, Feeding Avery Families and Kaye’s Kitchen, he received a number of private donations for this project.
Paul Buchanan, fire marshal and emergency management coordinator, allowed Tashner to use traffic cones and barricades to set up the course, and Acklin brought materials for the course as well. Ryan Clark from High Country Sales, Service and Rentals in Newland offered to act as a bicycle mechanic, as he has experience in bike repair. The event was sponsored by Avery County Parks and Recreation, and Avery County High School allowed him to use its parking lot to host the event. Tashner’s fellow troop members from Troop 888 helped set up the course and he trained them so they could help teach the kids as well.
