NEWLAND — Avery County Schools announced that it has appointed a new principal to lead Newland Elementary School.
“Following a lengthy search process, we are excited to announce Mrs. Tamara Presnell as the new Principal of Newland Elementary School,” Superintendent Dan Brigman wrote in an email June 1.
Presnell has been the principal at East Yancey Middle School since 2016, but prior to that she served as an assistant principal, elementary school teacher and middle school teacher, Brigman explained.
“I’ve taught in elementary for many years, and so to be able to come back to elementary in the administrator position I think is very exciting,” Presnell said.
Presnell received her undergraduate degree from Western Carolina University and her graduate degree from Appalachian State University.
“Elementary is my first love, and that’s what my original certification area was in,” Presnell said. “So when this job, the Newland Elementary position, became open, I was very excited to get this opportunity.”
After meeting the staff of Newland Elementary, she said they’re a “super group of teachers with just a lot of passion,” and that she looks forward to working with them.
Upon her release from Yancey County Schools this month, she will begin to transition into her role, Brigman said.
