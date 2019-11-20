BANNER ELK — Skip Sickler, noted for his photography work for Grandfather Mountain, has been taking photos since the 1970s.
His interest in photography began in college, when he asked for a camera for Christmas, which began a long journey as a photographer. Never a full-time professional, Sickler worked as a park ranger and for Outward Bound.
“For a number of years I was just self taught, then I took a class,” Sickler said.
The class Sickler took while still studying was on black-and-white photography, which strengthened his interest in the subject. He took more classes at Penland School of Craft and audited a class at Appalachian State University.
Sickler even took photos for The Avery Journal-Times, but he has always been more interested in fine art photography than documentary and photojournalism work.
While Sickler still shoots for different groups and has a variety of subjects in his work, his focus is nature. Sickler, like many photographers, does not have a favorite image he has captured, and referenced an adage that the favorite photo is one he has not taken yet.
“I enjoy digital a lot,” Sickler said. “I resisted moving to digital for a number of years, but at that point I wasn’t shooting as seriously. I was more of a casual photographer at that point, although I would still think as a photographer. Everything I saw I was always thinking of images.”
Sickler won a photography contest in Wilkes County and the judge for the contest was a professor at Appalachian State, which led to Sickler auditing a course, giving him access to the dark room at the university.
Sickler began his journey with photography long before the advent and popular adoption of digital cameras that have become the standard. His interest in digital increased when he purchased a small digital camera to take photos at his son’s soccer games.
“I like digital,” Sickler said. “I think it’s a great format for learning photography because you have instant feedback on your photographs. You can look at it and see it immediately, and if you don’t like it you can delete it and there’s no cost to it.”
While Sickler now mostly shoots digital, he still uses film occasionally. He enjoys the editing process, both the photography editing process on computers for digital images and developing film in a dark room.
“When I was in college I sold programs at the football games to make money,” Sickler said. “I would have a bunch of programs and I would get there early to try to sell them as quickly as I could, and then I would go to the dark room and listen to the football game.”
Sickler is still learning. Last spring he took another photography class on alternative photography methods, where the class focused on a number of pre-film methods like tintypes and the collodion process.
Sickler’s career in the outdoors has taken him to several states on different adventures.
“I always had a camera with me,” Sickler said. He started shooting more frequently about 15 years ago.
Currently, Sickler relies on his photography work as his primary income source.
Banner Elk Artists Gallery opened in the Historic Banner Elk School two years ago as a coop for area artists, and features a number of Sickler’s images.
