BANNER ELK — Less than a year ago, Lees-McRae College completed a relatively quiet yet substantial overhaul of its on-campus security operations by forming its own police department in an effort to further ensure student safety.
According to Executive Director of Campus Operations HD Stewart, a renewed focus on student safety came into effect once Dr. Lee King and John Kokos were instilled as President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in 2018, respectively. Upon this administration change, efforts were taken to not only conduct active shooter training on campus, but to also maintain a 24/7 armed security presence.
“As we were starting that process, we realized there was a big issue with response time. It doesn’t matter how close a police department is, the faster you deal with an armed or critical incident, the more lives are saved. Even though the Banner Elk Police Department may be half a mile down the road, you have a two-minute time frame to get an officer on the scene. Having an officer on campus means it saves lives. It’s a proactive response for the safety and health of our campus community,” Stewart said.
The campus solidified this commitment through the hiring of David Searcy, a former North Carolina Highway Patrol officer who has 28 years of experience, as the campus’s Chief of Police. The campus also hired another seasoned professional to serve in the new department in Officer Brandon Greer, who has 16 years of service experience with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Stewart added that within the first couple weeks of having Chief Searcy on campus, he immediately witnessed Searcy’s capability to professionally handle a potential threat.
“I watched a person walk down the road with a jacket on during the summer with a heavy weight in their pocket. They were fumbling through their pocket and walking toward the summer program that we have, and I called (Searcy) for him to go and interview this person. He goes by and finds out it was someone struggling with their mental capabilities and were fumbling with their phone,” Stewart said.
Kokos said that the new administration’s focus on student safety came in the wake of the UNC-Charlotte shooting, in which two students were killed and four others wounded by a classmate April 30, 2019. Kokos explained that the effort to bring more security on campus was not only meant to ensure students that someone was there to protect them, but to also provide an environment where students can engage positively with the police.
“What really sealed the deal was the UNC-Charlotte shooting. Once that happened, I think we were all going 100 miles an hour to get a police department formed and make sure our campus is protected if that ever happened here,” Kokos said. “Probably for a lot of our students, their interaction with David Searcy is the first interaction they have with a police officer in their life. You hear about how there’s negative feeling toward police and this culture of not trusting police. Well, if we as educators can make that first interaction a positive one, even if the kid is in a bad situation, we can turn that into a learning situation where their first interaction isn’t handcuffs, jail, judges or fines.”
Last May, these negative feelings were heightened in the wake of the George Floyd incident, which was right around the time that Lees-McRae’s Campus Police Department began. For this reason, the college began its new security operations without much fanfare, but in the wake of the recent public shooting incidents nationwide over the past several weeks, a renewed appreciation for law enforcement is on the rise, and officials at LMC are making sure to help curate this renewed trust and understanding for law enforcement, since these professionals are ones who often run toward the danger when active shooter and other emergency situations arise.
“We’ve become a very polarized society,” Stewart said. “One of the greatest things I see almost every week is to see the police chief of the campus at lunch with a student of color wearing a Black Lives Matter mask having dialogue. To me, that represents higher education at is best. Searcy has done an excellent job at engaging students and that started out with waving at them, going around saying hello and you could see the angst on the student’s faces like, ‘Why is this guy saying hello to me wearing a badge?’ Now it’s like, ‘Hey, Searcy,’ and they’re addressing him all around campus. The students know that when they’re on campus, there is someone here to protect them.”
Throughout his career, Searcy has had plenty of experience dealing with college-age adults while he worked as a Highway Patrol officer around Watauga County, among other locations around the state. As a specialized instructor, Searcy trained officers in dealing with individuals suffering with mental health problems. This training became mandatory for all state officers around the time the state implemented sweeping mental health reforms in the early 2000s, which also closed many mental health institutions.
“The state had to focus on how law enforcement officers dealt (with people with mental illness). The person may not have committed a crime, but as a law enforcement officer, we have to respond because we have received a call. However, you cannot sit there and hold that person’s hand for 10 hours during the shift. You have to come up with a quick solution and think ‘How do I deal with this person? They have not committed a crime, and how do I get them to a safe environment so I can continue on with my duties?’” Searcy said.
Instead of treating these individuals in a traditional manner, as if they were suspected perpetrators of a crime, the training prepared officers to take on roles as administers of first aid for psychological problems.
“On a basic level, it’s kind of like putting a bandage over it. How can we stop the bleeding right now and get this person directed to another facility where they can receive help,” Searcy said.
This approach to law enforcement, especially as it relates to people with mental health concerns, prepared Searcy for a more person-to-person approach to completing his duties, one which proves particularly effective when dealing with young adults. As Searcy points out, the college is more focused on providing more community policing and creating a dialogue with students, instead of implementing a heavy-handed approach.
“We’re not looking at doing a lot of arrests here. It’s more community policing, and if we see somebody going down the wrong path, then we can pull them back from going down that path and get them in the right direction,” Searcy said. “When I first came on last year while we were forming the police department, President King also wanted a threat assessment team formed. We looked at behavioral intervention as well, as being the base of it before we get to a critical level where we could see something possibly starting within the pattern of a student. With relationship building, we get to know these people at an individual basis and how they normally act 95 percent of the time. If we see them going sideways from that, then we can tell that there may be a problem, whether it’s at home, a dating relationship here on campus, stress of school, testing or stuff like. We can pull them aside and talk to them a little bit. If we need to go further, then we have resources here on campus we can direct them to.”
In addition to providing the aforementioned service, the police department also conducts regular duties similar to other law enforcement agencies, including investigations, taking calls, enforcing state laws, checking buildings, checking on campus vehicles, responding to medical and fire emergencies and reporting anything out of the ordinary, all while continuing the department’s focus on community engagement.
“Engaging these students while we’re making the rounds is big, like stopping at a complex if (students) are out throwing the football or something. We might take a little bit of time and pass the football with them,” Searcy said. “Fortunately, we have not had too many major incidents while I’ve been here.”
As the college’s security operations continues, it will be looking at hiring at least two more officers in the future and further grow the department with officers from diverse backgrounds who support the department’s commitment to community policing. Kokos says that the first year of operations has gone smoothly, despite beginning at a rather sensitive time.
“Starting a law enforcement agency during the worst racial unrest our country has seen in 50 years went smoothly. There were people who were skeptical about intentions and our reasons for doing this, but when it was all said and done, I think the community has embraced our police department. Not only students, but also faculty and staff, I think they have seen the difference that this caliber of professional brings. It’s a game changer,” Kokos added. “Traditionally, small colleges like this will contract with a county sheriff or local police department. We have explored that, but at the end of the day we thought it would be better to have a department that could work with other local law enforcement.”
President King also emphasized the importance of having trained professionals on campus for the benefit of the students.
“Above all else, our Campus Police Department is a relational and educational effort. The officers not only help keep us safe, but also build positive relationships with our students and train our faculty and staff to respond safely in times of crisis. Lees-McRae has always had strong relationships with local law enforcement, and we are grateful for their thorough and professional response when called. The college is proud to be located in a county that values working together and helping each other,” King said.
