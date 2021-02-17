NEWLAND — Love was in the air this past week at Sweetwater Ranch, as two female elk were introduced to Bert Valery’s elk herd on Wednesday, Feb. 10, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The lucky male in this case was Braveheart, who previously was Sweetwater Ranch’s lone elk. Valery said that Braveheart was both surprised and happy to have some female company. The two new females of the herd come courtesy of Carolina Bison, who Valery says started their own elk herd with one male and two females and was able to grow the herd up to 40 elk. At Sweetwater Ranch, the two females are already pregnant, and Valery expects the first births to take place in just a couple months.
“This spring, we should have two babies, which will make five elk. About one out of every eight [newborn elk] is a male, or maybe even one out of every 10. Out of those 40 [at Carolina Bison], there are only four males,” Valery said.
Valery says that he expects Braveheart to one day breed with the two females, which typically takes place in the fall when the elk are in rut. Valery adds that out in Colorado, the rut begins after Labor Day and continues for several months. However, on the East Coast, it takes place a little later.
“Here, for some reason it’s a little bit behind. So from mid-September through mid-November, it’s heavy rut. That’s when all the mating takes place,” Valery said.
When Valery went to go pick up the new elk this past week, he teamed up with Elk Mountain Riding Company, who lent him a trailer to transport the large animals. It was during this trip when Valery became well acquainted with the new members of the herd, who are both about two-and-a-half years old. The first elk, who Valery and his wife named Meadow, appeared to remain calm throughout the transfer. However, the other elk, who Valery and his wife have yet to name, was much more skittish during the process than Valery had expected.
“She didn’t come out [of the trailer] real easily, but once she got out, she went right into the woods. The other one (Meadow) went right down into the stream, got some water and more or less paraded around the perimeter,” Valery said.
Braveheart took to the new members of herd immediately. He follows the two elk around the enclosure, while Meadow follows the more skittish elk around incessantly like a little sibling.
“Normally, I could just go down there and honk my horn, and Braveheart will know that I’m feeding him. He’ll come out and come right on down to be right next to the fence. But these females won’t let you get anywhere close to them. Apparently, they didn’t have much interaction with humans,” Valery said.
Valery’s long-term goal with the herd is to eventually reintroduce the elk into the wild throughout the surrounding area. However, it will likely be several years before his goal becomes a possibility. In the meantime, he is letting people come visit the ranch for free to see the elk, and he is planning other ventures to ensure that the ranch is self-sustaining. Such projects include a potential winery, as well as ticket sales once demand to see the elk increases to a certain point.
“We need to do something to pay for this project. For now, we’re letting people come for free, but if we start getting a lot of people, eventually we’ll start charging,” Valery said.
Valery also organizes senior softball for men ages 60 and older, as well as for females ages 50 and older. Practices take place at 9:30 a.m. at the softball field in Newland on Mondays and at the Watauga Recreation Center on Fridays. For more information, Valery can be reached by calling (727) 215-5560.
