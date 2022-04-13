ROAN MOUNTAIN — A suspect in a shooting that took place Wednesday, April 6, in Roan Mountain is now in the custody of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from CCSO.
Eric Lee Thompson, 40, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, April 7, for a charge of attempted first degree murder. Investigators believe Thompson shot 49-year-old Jeffery Shawn McMahan.
At approximately 8:11 p.m. Wednesday evening, April 6, deputies were called to an area convenience store on Highway 19E in Roan Mountain. When they arrived, they found McMahan in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. McMahan was then transported to the hospital, and the scene was processed for evidence.
Investigators then developed information that the shooting may have taken place at Thompson’s residence on Shell Creek Road. They obtained a search warrant for the home and executed it early Thursday, April 7, discovering evidence that indicated the shooting had taken place there.
Investigators believe the shooting may have been motivated by a dispute over personal property. Investigators are continuing to actively work this ongoing case, according to CCSO.
