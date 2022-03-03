ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Investigators with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office have filed charges against a suspect after a Tuesday March 1, shooting in Roan Mountain.
Reggie Allen Putman, 48, will be charged with attempted murder and especially aggravated burglary, according to a release from Carter County Sheriff's Office. He was receiving treatment at a hospital as of March 2 for injuries he sustained during the shooting, and he is in stable condition.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. on March 1, deputies were called to a house on Cove Creek Road due to shots being fired. When they arrived, they found Putman and the homeowner, Donald Richard Singleton, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Once the scene was secured, both men were transported to the hospital. Singleton has also received medical treatment and is in stable condition at this time.
Investigators believe that Putman broke into the home and was caught by the returning homeowner. Both Putman and Singleton exchanged gunfire and hit each other. Investigators do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.