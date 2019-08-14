HIGH COUNTRY — Longtime health care professional and public policy professional Jeanne Supin, a Boone Democrat, said although she has been wary of politics, she is willing to put her experience on the ballot in 2020 and challenge for North Carolina’s Fifth District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I’ve been thinking about this on and off for a long time; this wasn’t an impulsive decision,” Supin said on Aug. 5.
Supin has been putting together a campaign infrastructure for the better part of the summer since announcing her candidacy at the N.C. Fifth District Democrats of N.C. convention in April.
“I’m meeting with everybody and doing a learning tour throughout the fall so I can talk to people, and not just Democrats,” Supin said.
So far, Supin said the reaction has been positive.
“I was really touched and humbled,” Supin said. “The response has been ‘oh, that makes sense, you make perfect sense ... you are exactly the person who should be running.’ It’s boosted my confidence but also boosted my motivation to dig in and work my tail off.”
The 2020 election might be 15 months away, but the filing period for candidates is in December 2019 for the N.C. primaries on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. In preparation, Supin said she’s canvassing all 11 counties of the Fifth District, which includes all of Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yadkin counties and portions of Catawba County.
The core of Supin’s campaign is her experience in the health care industry.
“I’m not a professional politician. I’ve never run for anything before, but at this stage of my life, I want to continue to serve my community and I want to bring my policy expertise to the decision-making table because I know how policies actually play out on the ground,” Supin explained.
Supin said the U.S. House of Representatives made the most sense to run for because of her experience with federal policy.
“I’ve worked in all 11 counties in the Fifth District in my capacity as a health care, mental health and addictions professional ... so these are communities I know and understand,” Supin stated.
Along with being an advocate for Medicaid expansion and universal health care, Supin wants to make health care more streamlined and helpful to medical professionals and patients.
“People deserve health care, they deserve affordable health care and that health care has to cover physical health care, mental health care, addictions, dental, visions and hearing and cover the whole lifespan from pediatric care to senior care to reproductive care,” Supin said.
The Fifth District is currently represented by Rep. Virginia Foxx, a Banner Elk Republican.
“Our communities deserve someone who will be right there with them and engaged and understands how what happens in Washington, D.C., actually affects people in Taylorsville, Dobson, Winston-Salem, Boone, Crossnore and everywhere else across the district,” Supin said.
Supin said she isn’t aware of any other Democrats who have declared for the Fifth District. Foxx stated at the 2019 Watauga County Republican Convention that she will run in 2020 for a ninth term.
For more information about Supin’s campaign, click to jeannesupinforcongress.com.
