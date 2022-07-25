RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has begun issuing Pandemic-EBT benefits for summer 2022. Between July 20 and 30, the families of approximately 948,000 children in the state will each receive a one-time payment of $391 to purchase healthy meals during summer break.
With these benefits, NCDHHS has now issued more than $2.16 billion in total P-EBT benefits to North Carolina families since the COVID-19 response began in 2020, helping families buy food for the 1.48 million North Carolina children.
"Kids need enough healthy food every day to grow, develop, and stay healthy, and that doesn’t change just because school is out for the summer," said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. "Supporting children is a top priority and we are going to keep using every tool we have to support them and their families."
Children who received free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program in May 2022 are automatically eligible for Summer P-EBT.
"Food fuels the body and mind for students to learn and grow both inside and out of the classroom," said Catherine Truitt, N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction. "While summer is about adventures and play, students need access to healthy meals to fuel their fun. I’m thankful we’ve been able to make such a difference to students and families through P-EBT."
Eligible children can still receive Summer P-EBT benefits if they apply for free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program or apply for the Food and Nutrition Services program, by Aug. 31, 2022. To apply for free or reduced-price meals, parents should contact their student’s school or school district. To apply for FNS, go to www.ncdhhs.gov/FNS. If approved, these families would receive Summer P-EBT benefits in late September or October.
