SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Sugar Mountain Resort began its 50th season on Nov. 9, and the milestone celebration has continued into the resort’s annual SugarFest, from Dec. 13 to 15.
The annual mid-December celebration featured the return of Olympic super-G medalist Andrew Weibrecht to teach the preseason ski clinic. Visitors had the chance to get their hands on the newest equipment on offer, take a ride on the new chairlift which was celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 14, check out celebrations with food and drink and see some fireworks.
The new chairlift, a high-speed detachable model for beginners, can carry four passengers at a time. The lift replaced the resort’s original lift which was installed in 1969.
Visitors walking into the resort are greeted by a banner exclaiming its milestone anniversary, and the resort produced a documentary, viewable on Youtube and via the resort’s website, on its history.
Weibrecht became connected to the resort by Vice President Kimberley Jochl, who is also a former U.S. Alpine Ski Team member, and headed up his first preseason clinic at the mountain last year.
“I’d never been down here,” Weibrecht said.
The first day starts with fundamentals and progresses through race training for skiers to move on to bigger and better things.
“It’s fun working with everybody at Sugar Mountain because they have a group that’s really good at working with all different ability levels,” Weibrecht said. “We have kids from eight or nine years old all the way up to 80 years old, novice to fairly expert. It’s fun because there is something for everybody with that type of clinic.”
Weibrecht said he would like to return next year, and he is impressed with the resort, complimenting the snowmaking and grooming operations.
“It reminds me a lot of skiing in Europe,” Weibrecht added.
