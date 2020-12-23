SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The Village of Sugar Mountain met on Tuesday, Dec. 15, in which the council passed a series of amended ordinances and received reports from village directors.
As the first order of business, the village council voted to approve an update to its zoning ordinance related to the non-conforming use of structures. The village has several non-conforming structures within village limits and often receives applications requesting alterations to these structures. The updated amendment is meant to clarify which structural alterations are permissible.
The village has been dealing with an unsightly construction site due to an excess amount of trash and waste at the site. In response, the council approved an ordinance amendment that will require construction sites to be “neat” and “orderly” or they may face a civil penalty of a $100 per day fee or the suspension of zoning compliance.
The council then set a public hearing for an ordinance amendment that will set a list of requirements for contractors. The amended ordinance will set a time frame in which contractors will be allowed to work, as well as set an agreement between the village and the contractors in relation to zoning compliance.
Additionally, the village approved a request to refund tax bill overpayments, which totals $10,028.
In her Village Manager’s report, Susan Phillips reported that she had received an update from the county that the county is at a positive COVID-19 case rate of just less than 20 percent. Overall, the state is at a rate of 11.6 percent, as of Dec. 9. Phillips added that Avery County remains one of 48 counties that are identified as red, or a critical area, for community spread in the state. The number of red counties has more than doubled since Nov. 23.
Phillips also reported that as of Dec. 15, 10 hospitals in the state had received the Pfizer vaccine and that rural areas would likely be receiving the Moderna vaccine first.
“If (the FDA) approves it on Thursday, then the more rural hospitals will get (the Moderna) vaccine first because of the temperature that they have to store it at,” Phillips said.
Mayor Gunther Jochl added that the amount of testing completed by the state appears to have helped in the effort of minimizing the number of recorded cases. He also commended County Manager Phillip Barrier for the job he has been doing.
“North Carolina is very aggressive in testing,” Jochl said. “I think testing does help and makes it possible to have some kind of oversight on what’s happening and where (the cases) are. I find it very helpful for our people.”
Police Chief David Henson, who has since safely returned to work after battling an illness, updated the council on the hiring process for new officer Nathaniel Hahn. Hahn is taking over the position left vacant by Officer Kirby Craig who had resigned. Hahn is a Caldwell County native and previously served in the United States Marine Corps. Henson added that the department is quickly approaching its busy season.
Maintenance Director Bill Daniels reported that his staff has begun preparing the roads for winter weather across the mountain, with about 150 tons of material, or salt, being applied to the roads. Four new Bearicade trash containers have been installed on the mountain at residential shops. There was one instance of a metal bin being turned over by a bear last week, but no trash was strewn out.
“Our crew feels that these (trash receptacles) are very beneficial to the process of trash pickup, and they have had less bear messes to clean up,” Daniels said.
Out of the $876,403 that has been allocated to Avery County through the CARES Act, the Village of Sugar Mountain received $79,690 and has since been reimbursed $64,714 for COVID-19-related expenditures. The village has $14,976 to spend by the end of December.
The Tourism Development Authority (TDA) discussed potential funding to re-grade the six clay tennis courts at an estimated cost of $69,000. The board tabled approval of the project until its next meeting in January.
Occupancy tax collections showed an increase of 216 percent for the month of October compared to the previous year. Between Nov. 2019 to Oct. 2020, occupancy tax collections increased by 80.2 percent compared to the same period the previous year. The increase is likely due to the fact that many part-time homeowners have chosen to stay in the county instead of returning home at the end of the summer.
Before adjourning, Councilman Scott Brown addressed the council and those in attendance, expressing his gratitude for his fellow councilmen and the people he works with.
“This is the end of my seventh year on the council. This is a labor of joy. I’ve enjoyed it immensely, and the primary reason is because of the kind of high-quality people who work here and the high-quality people who serve on the council with me. It has really been a joy. This is a great place, and I look forward to the next 12 months,” Brown said.
