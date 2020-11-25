SUGAR MOUNTAIN —The Sugar Mountain Village Council reconvened for its monthly meeting ahead of Sugar Mountain Resort’s reopening on Thursday, Nov. 19. The village council discussed the upcoming 2020-2021 ski season, among other business.
The council began the meeting by approving a budget amendment to appropriate a reimbursement of $20,000 the village received from Mountain Electric and Carolina Water to provide funds to the public works department for paving maintenance.
In addition, the village considered the adoption of an amendment to an ordinance that would require property owners to provide their own adequate solid waste receptacles. The change to the ordinance comes as many of the village’s wooden waste receptacles have deteriorated over the years.
“You can see as you drive around the mountain that many (waste receptacles) are in disrepair just from weathering over the years, and you also have bears that tear them apart,” Phillips said. “We just have such a problem with trash being thrown all over due to the wooden containers.”
Phillips added that some village residents have already replaced their receptacles with metal, bear-resistant containers. The amendment includes a clause that would give residents up to a year to change out their containers, as long as they want residential trash pickup. According to Village Clerk Tammy Floyd, the approximate cost for replacing the containers has been around $300 to $500.
Village Attorney Four Eggers said the village has the ability to coordinate with vendors in order to offer a discount for the receptacle for village residents. The council unanimously approved the amendment.
The village also approved a public hearing for next meeting to review an ordinance amendment that would reinforce the rules related to the nonconforming uses of structures. The amendment would give additional guidance to village staff on whether or not to deny or permit certain enclosures along slope-side units.
Ahead of Sugar Mountain Resort’s reopening for the 2020-2021 ski season, the council approved a resolution supporting the upcoming season. The county approved a similar resolution after the president of North Carolina Ski Association submitted the Ski Well, Be Well safety program to the state health department, which was included under Governor Roy Cooper’s declaration limiting the number of indoor gatherings to 10 people within “ski lodges.”
“Basically, it doesn’t change our basic operating procedure except for when it comes to indoor facilities, like the ski shop, rental shops and so forth. The NCDHHS has to have a statement to the fact, and all the counties that have ski resorts are supporting the Ski Well, Be Well resolution,” Mayor Gunther Jochl said.
Phillips gave the Village Manager update, in which she reported that NCDHHS has labeled Avery County, along with several other counties, as critical areas due to a high percentage of positive COVID-19 cases. Additionally, Police Chief David Henson is planning on being back to work on Monday, Nov. 23, from taking a break due to illness. The department is also looking at bringing on another officer, bringing the department up to a full staff of five.
The Public Works Department was busy clearing a few trees last month as Hurricane Zeta made its way across the region. Road striping was completed for the second time this year, and the department has been busy putting the golf course to bed for the winter.
Revenue for the golf course from April to October was $459,000, which was up $104,000 compared to last year with golfers playing 30 percent more rounds during the 2020 golf season.
During the public comment period, village resident Greg Powell asked the council about the possibility of the mountain being shut down and put under a stay-at-home order. Mayor Jochl responded by saying that he did not see the possibility of a shut-down or stay-at-home order occurring, given the state of the virus. Eggers added that it did not appear that Gov. Cooper would take such action.
Before adjourning, Jochl thanked the village employees and addressed the state of affairs on the mountain and across the county.
“This Covid virus has all of us and a lot of people spooked. This is not the end of the world. We know a lot of folks who’ve had it, have dealt with and got through it. Some of my closest relatives have dealt with it and got through it fine, including my mother who is 94, as well as my daughter. Yes there have been deaths. It’s terrible. Nobody should have to die for any reason during a crazy pandemic like this. But on the other hand, we are strong. We are going to move forward, and we’re going to be a good town with strong people, and we’re going to handle this,” Jochl said.
