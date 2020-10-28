SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The Village of Sugar Mountain reconvened for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 20, in which Police Chief David Henson reported that the Sugar Mountain Police Department will be able to purchase “much needed” equipment through the allocation of Coronavirus relief funds.
The department will utilize the $15,700 in funds to purchase three handheld radios, three laptop computers and four vehicle computer printers, all of which have been approved by County Manager Phillip Barrier.
“The logic behind this is officers would not have to share radios and computer equipment, thus being safer from the illness. Currently, we only have one vehicle computer and share handheld radios. In having these computers, officers would have access to our roadside record management system and eCitations,” Henson said in a report to the village council.
Additionally, officers completed firearms training on Sept. 24, nearing the state’s completion requirement for in-service training.
Avery County has received a total of $876,403 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) through the NC Pandemic Recovery Office. Sugar Mountain has been allocated $9,690 of this funding and has been reimbursed $8,456 in COVID-19-related expenditures from March to August. The village has filed for a reimbursement of $11,840 for the month of September. Expenditures so far have gone to items including facemasks and a digital mobile sign in addition to the police equipment. The village is expected to expend approximately $62,000 out of its total allocation.
Golf Advisor has ranked Sugar Mountain Golf Course as the second best short course to play in the country. The ranking is based on reviews given by visitors who have played on the course. The course has an overall ranking of 4.6 out of five stars based, with 68 out of 72 reviewers recommending Sugar Mountain.
“I am extremely proud of this accomplishment and all the dedication shown by the entire golf staff. Thank you, especially to Bill Daniels who takes such pride in all he does to make the golf course not only challenging, but so enjoyable to play for the residents and visitors of Sugar Mountain,” Village Manager Susan Phillips said in a report to the council.
While the golf season will be coming to a close on Saturday, Oct. 31, Phillips said the course has stayed busy. For the 2020 season, the golf course has experienced an overall increase in revenue of 24 percent compared to the previous year. Tennis is also coming to a close after a busy season on Friday, Oct. 23. The tennis facility has seen an increase in revenue of 19.4 percent from May to October compared to the same period the previous year.
The village’s Tourism Development Authority welcomed Mary Litchfield as the new TDA Coordinator. Kaylee Mayberry also joined as the newest member of the board. The board approved $10,450 in funds to Sugar Mountain Resort for the 2020-2021 winter music lineup, as well as $1,000 for the 2021 music lineup.
Occupancy tax collections for August have increased 160 percent compared to August 2019. Occupancy tax collections from September 2019 to August 2020 have increased by 51.3 percent compared to the same period in 2018-2019.
