SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Oktoberfest is a Bavarian cultural affair all about beer that takes place in Munich each year.
Outside the bounds of Germany Oktoberfest celebrations of different strokes take place all over the U.S. as well. A long-running tradition at this point, Sugar Mountain Resort’s Oktoberfest brings a bit of Bavaria to the High Country.
The 29th annual festival took place on Oct. 12 and 13. This year is also the 50th anniversary of the resort’s inception.
Resort President and Owner Gunther Jochl has been overseeing the resort for 43 years.
“It’s just a good thing to have,” Jochl said. “It’s a lot of fun, it’s a lot of promotion.”
Volunteers help out with the festival in addition to paid staff.
The resort is still open for mountain biking, and Jochl said the resort will open for skiing as soon as it is able, noting the staff look at the weather patterns to make a decision about opening day.
“It’s not cheap,” Jochl said. “When we start making snow we pull a lot of power. It takes a lot of energy to make snow, to pump the water, make air, so we want to make sure we have some kind of idea that it’s going to continue.”
Resort VP Kim Jochl said the festival goes back before the resort’s version of the event. Some residents in Sugar Mountain initially started the festival as a community-run affair, but when support for organizing and hosting the festival started to wane, some people from the community looked to the resort to take the reins.
“We said ‘of course,’” Kim Jochl said. “So from there we just began to grow it and offer different events and different activities.”
Jochl’s favorite part of the festival is it marks excitement and the beginning of the transition into winter season.
The festival is a time for beer, crafts and music from the Harbour Towne Fest Band. The bavarian big band hails from Wilmington and makes the trip each year to provide the entertainment for the day.
The vendors line the area by the lift, and some of them have been doing this for a long time.
John Travers said he has been coming to Oktoberfest to sell his hand-carved folk art for the past 17 years, and does well at the festival.
By contrast, this is Russ Bethe first year at the festival. Bethe’s makes ornamental stained glass boxes and pieces from scratch. He gets raw pieces of glass and transforms them into traditionally made stained sections.
Bethe said his neighbors turned him on to the festival, saying he would do well there.
Brook Canupp and his family made the trek all the way from Greensboro, just to attend the festival.
“This is our first time,” Canupp said.
Canupp’s daughter, Genevieve, who was in full Bavarian dress, was one of the costume contest winners.
She said she was excited about winning the contest and it was unexpected.
