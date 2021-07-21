SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Artists from up and down the East Coast came together at Sugar Mountain Resort from July 16 to 18 to sell their handmade art. Jewelry, paintings, drawings, metalworks and more greeted visitors demonstrating a variety of styles and skills from visiting artists.
editor's pick
Sugar Mountain hosts Fine Arts and Master Crafts Festival
- By Marisa Mecke marisa.mecke@mountaintimes.com
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
