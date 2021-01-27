SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The Sugar Mountain Village Council convened for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19, in which council members quickly swept through the night’s agenda by approving a bevy of ordinances and amendments.
After calling the meeting to order, the council opened a public hearing related to an ordinance amendment meant to ensure contactors maintain a neat and orderly construction site while building within village limits. After receiving no public comments, the council closed the hearing, moved on to new business and swiftly approved the ordinance amendment.
“(The amendment) is a clarification of our ordinance to set forth the expectation for contractors during construction. It relates to how contractors will conduct their business when building things on the mountain, as well as where things interact with our public infrastructure and what steps must be taken related to that process,” Village Attorney Four Eggers said.
Certified Public Accountant Misti Watson presented the village’s annual audit report, in which she highlighted the village’s golf and tennis fund was able to pay down about $254,000 in debt. Watson said that the audit went smoothly and village personnel were able to effectively provide her the information needed to complete the report. Watson also noted the limited number of village staff, yet maintained that village operations were in line with state averages for municipalities of similar sizes.
The council then revisited an ordinance amendment from last month related to village residents providing their own bear-resistant waste receptacles. The provisions, which had been previously adopted, did away with the dilapidated, wooden boxes that bears could easily get into and required metal enclosures around the trash cans. The new amendment broadens the categories of materials, such as rot-resistant wood or pressure-treated wood, that are allowed to be used to keep bears from strewing trash over the mountain.
The new amendment also allows residents to keep their trash containers in their garage, as long as the container is placed curbside by no earlier than 6:30 p.m. and brought in once the trash is collected. Additionally, if trash from the receptacle continues to be broken into by an animal, the public works director can require the resident to install a bear-resistant enclosure.
“There has been a significant amount of homeowners who have installed the bear-resistant boxes. I think we have 29 boxes on the mountain so far. There’s two being installed this week,” Public Works Director Bill Daniels said. “There was one that a bear had torn out of the ground, concrete and all. Since the enclosure is able to be securely latched to contain the trash, it didn’t flip the box over.”
The council approved the new ordinance amendment, as well as an updated charter amendment related to the village’s partnership with the High Country Council of Governments. The charter had not been updated since 1984, and other municipalities throughout the county have updated their charters as well.
Along with the approval of a budgment amendment related to the $79,000 the village had received through the CARES Act, the council also agreed to approve a budget amendment giving mid-year salary increases to village employees, as well as promotions to the police department.
“I’m usually not a big spender, but I would highly recommend to adopt all the recommended increases that (Village Manager Susan) Phillips has proposed to us. We have great people here. They do a great job, and I think they deserve our support,” Mayor Gunther Jochl said.
Before Phillips gave her Village Manager’s report, the council approved a request to refund 2020 tax bill overpayments. Phillips reported that vaccinations were set to begin for people 65 years of age and over in Avery County.
In other village news, Chief David Henson reported that the police department is in the final stages of swearing in a new officer this week. Before the council met in closed session and adjourned the meeting, Jochl addressed a situation that occured at the resort the previous weekend.
“I really dislike social media. One of the things that happened on Saturday when we had some major power problems, I come by my office and somebody says, ‘What about this bomb threat?’ I said, ’What are you talking about?’ Evidently, somebody talked to somebody and said that somebody said that there was a bomb threat at Sugar Mountain on the Facebook page," Jochl described. "It gets worse. 911 looks at the bomb threat and call us asking about this bomb threat, but there never was one. So that’s social media."
Jochl also addressed the recent influx of visitors to the community during the current season.
"Everybody here at Sugar Mountain have worked hard to handle this influx of traffic. It’s been something else," Jochl explained. "I know people are concerned with all these people, but I can assure you that Sugar Mountain Resort has a quick test facility. We know immediately what’s going on and can quickly isolate these people. We have been successful in doing that and keeping our employees and guests very safe. We are ensuring that things are as safe as we can make it.”
