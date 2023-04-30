SUGAR MOUNTAIN — This summer, gravity riders will have the chance to fill their yearning and addictive desires to plunge themselves down Sugar’s gnarly and knotty, long and flowing trails well into the fall because the bike park and the Summit Express and Easy Street chairlifts will operate Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 30 all the way through October 1.
“Our riders have asked for a longer summer season, so we’re adding the month of September,” said Adam Sheffield, Sugar’s gravity park manager. In addition, scenic chairlift rides aboard the Summit Express and the bike park will be open the four days of Memorial Day weekend, May 26 to 29, and Monday and Tuesday, July 3 and 4, and Labor Day Monday.
Full-day and half-day trail access/lift tickets will be available for purchase on site. The summer season pass, which provides unlimited use of the bike park and rides on the Summit Express and Easy Street chairlifts during the summer schedule, are available for purchase anytime online or in-person in the base lodge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling (828) 898-4521. Mountain bike tours and lessons will be available each weekend.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, Sugar’s second annual Food Truck Festival starts the summer season when attendees will have the chance to eat to their heart’s content. Browse the food truck festival webpage to view the list of food trucks who will be presenting their tasty treats because it is a long list and still growing. Those who purchase from a food truck will receive a one-time, round-trip ride on the Summit Express chairlift for a reduced rate of $15. Pressley Laton will perform from noon to 3 p.m. and The Lucky Strikes will rock the stage from 4 to 7 p.m. Ping pong, cornhole, and other old-timey games will litter the festival grounds.
Wednesdays beginning June 7 and carrying on through September 4 will be the return of Sugar Mountain’s outdoor summer concert series, Grillin’ and Chillin’.
The Fourth of July celebration at Sugar Mountain Resort will come alive with festivities all day long. The seventh annual Summit Crawl competition will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The Rockabilly’s will liven up the airwaves with a classic country and rock and roll performance from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Later, from 6 to 9 p.m. Classic Highway will bring a mix of classic rock, soul, 60s, 70s, 80s and blues music to the stage. Food and beverages will be available at the mountain’s base and summit. A mountaintop fireworks show, sponsored by the Village of Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority, will light the High Country sky around 9:15 p.m. The Summit Express chairlift will operate from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on July 4 for those viewing the fireworks from the mountain’s mile-high peak. A valid lift ticket will be required to take the round-trip ride aboard the Summit Express chairlift.
Sugar’s gravity mountain bike camps for tweens and teens will be July 14 to 16 and August 4 to 6. A clinic just for the ladies will be hosted July 22. The Downhill Southeast Series and the Go Nuts North Carolina regional downhill and enduro mountain bike competitions will heat up the mountain July 29 and 30 and August 26 and 27, when racers from around the United States do battle on Sugar’s much-talked-about downhill tracks. The Avery Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival will display the area’s talents July 14 to 16 and August 11 to 13.
Outerwear, footwear and souvenirs can be purchased at Sugar Mountain Sports Shop, located in the base lodge on weekends during the summer schedule. For a boost of energy the Caddyshack sandwiched between the tennis courts and the golf course will be open seven days a week.
View Sugar's webcams for a real-time look at Sugar Mountain. For all the details about summer fun on Sugar Mountain click to skisugar.com or call (828) 898-4521.
