As America moves on with daily life, school children across Avery County are responding to the recent national crisis in many positive ways. According to one school counselor, students have been discussing heavy-duty questions, looking for answers and explanations as they try to deal with many troubling issues. We’re trying to lead them to focus on the helpfulness, unity and patriotism that is so visible here locally and throughout the country and world, she said.
We’re also trying to give them opportunities to talk, talk, talk about their feelings right now, and to speak the things that are in their hearts. Children are looking for adult leadership in time of crisis, and our schools are working to fulfill this need. We are here for them, and they feel comforted by that fact. Counselors have worked both groups and with individual students who want to discuss their feelings or the events of the past few weeks.
After school-wide gatherings around the flagpoles and in gymnasiums and cafeterias to sing, pray, observe silence, and hear speakers reassure students of their safety and our country’s concerns, every school has determined ways to extend helping hands to others.
From Riverside to Beech Mountain, students are responding with contributions of requested items such as bottled water, snack food, juice drinks, teddy bears, and blankets. Each school is raising money to contribute to the American Red Cross and other helping agencies. Students are participating in hat days when they pay a fee to wear a hat during school and the proceeds are donated.
The student council at one school has asked permission to have car washes, bake sales, and raffles. They have also asked to send Bibles. Numerous groups have tied red, white and blue ribbons on cars and have distributed patriotic ribbons to be worn. The nation’s colors are prominent and hallways and on bulletin boards.
Moved by national and world events, students have been encouraged to write poems, essays, journal entries, and songs. Many have expressed their feelings through art activities. Others have written letters to families who have lost loved ones and to rescue workers and firemen. Some high school classes have sent letters to state and national leaders, asking questions and expressing their opinions and support. Discussing current events has become an important part of many classes.
A group of 8th graders at Cranberry Middle School has been holding seminars sessions to discuss a work of Mark Twain’s which encourages them to consider various viewpoints on the issue and consequences of war. Seventh and 8th graders at Beech Mountain School are studying “West Side Story” to examine life through the eyes of people from different cultures and backgrounds.
Walking through the hallway at one school, a teacher’s voice was heard singing patriotic songs to her students while they worked.
Lieutenant Col. Dan South told of his JROTC students holding an impromptu service during a New River cleanup project last weekend. Some had brought along some candles, a pastor who was with them gave a little talk to help with understanding different religious ideologies, and a student led in singing “God Bless the USA”. The cadets were given the option of taking part in the ceremony, and there was 100-percent participation, South said.
Randomly interviewing students and faculty of various schools produced this sampling of responses to the crisis situation:
“We have to protect innocent people while we’re trying to protect ourselves.” (8th grader)
“I’ll never forget this!” (5th grader)
“We’re going to take care of you here.” (principal of elementary school)
“It makes me so angry. I’m only 15, but I wish I was 18 so I could go in the Army and stand up for America.” (10th grader)
“I’m shocked and sad. I hope we can find out definitely who did this and not just keep guessing.” (7th grader)
“I did not realize people in the world hated America. I thought everybody loved us. Why don’t they love us?” (7th grader)
“I’m sad because people have lost their family. I don’t feel safe anymore.” (4th grader)
“I’m ready to go to war. I’ve already enlisted and we’ll go in the Marines in June. I’d ship out today if I could.” (Avery HS JROTC student
“I never thought our generation would have to go to war, but we have to keep our country safe and defend our people.” (high school student)
“Why did this happen?” (7th grader)
“It was heartwarming when the band played ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at our pep rally, and the students stood up and sang and cheered.” (high school teacher)
“In the vacuum of confusion, either hatred or love can flow in very quickly. We’re trying to fill that void with concern for others.” (school principal)
