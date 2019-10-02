INGALLS — Local students made their way to a secluded piece of property that is part of the Schoolhouse Quartz Plant operated by Sibelco on Sept. 27 to get a glimpse of history.
Back through the trails snaking through the pristine piece of land and a short walk up a hill is Bright’s Cemetery, the final resting place of Capt. Robert Sevier, a Patriot soldier who died while trying to make his way home in the aftermath of the Battle of King’s Mountain in 1780. Sevier was mortally wounded in the battle and died nine days later.
Students from Avery and Mitchell County visited the site for a field trip courtesy of Sibelco and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association.
Students heard the story of the Battle of King’s Mountain, a pivotal battle in the American Revolution, before hearing the story of Robert Sevier’s ill-fated attempt to return home and visiting the gravesite.
Students were instructed to be reverent and quiet as they visited the cemetery in small groups. Reenactors from the Trail Association spattered the area.
“Some of these kids are descendants of those people that fought at King’s Mountain,” Jerry Musten of the Overmountain Victory Association said.
Another Revolutionary soldier, Martin Davenport, is also buried at the site.
Sibelco maintains the property and set up the large tents to host the students, as well as provided lunch and transportation out to the site from the main facility.
“We’re honored to do it,” Schoolhouse Quartz Plant Environmental Supervisor Steve Wilson said. “We feel like it’s our obligation to be part of the Victory Trail Celebration and pass the word along.”
Wilson added the event is something the company can do at this time that it has been a longstanding tradition. The responsibilities are split up between employees.
“Sibelco manages the property as a wildlife habitat,” Wilson said. “We can’t exactly duplicate the 1700s but we do try to maintain the farm, we keep the hayfields cleared and put out wildlife food plots to encourage the deer, the bear and the turkey and fish along the North Toe River. It’s a great natural resource.”
There is currently no hunting allowed on the property.
