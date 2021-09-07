BANNER ELK — While most students hit the books or the computer lab for class, some students at Lees-McRae College get hands-on with live animals.
At the Tate-Evans Park amphitheater in Banner Elk, families and other parkgoers take in the sun while experiencing close-up encounters with wildlife at the hands on Lees-McRae students. Lexi Smith and Cameron Williams are both juniors at Lees-McRae who conduct professional wildlife encounters with a variety of animals native to North Carolina.
Both studying wildlife biology with additional minors and concentrations, Smith and Williams have been working closely with non-releasable wildlife at the May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center since spring of their sophomore years.
According to Smith, not every student works with every animal, or “ambassador,” that is used for environmental education programming. Smith presented a barred owl, an eastern indigo snake, as well as a Virginia opossum during the wildlife demonstration. Williams handled a great horned owl and an Indian corn snake.
Engaging with the audience and letting them even touch one of the snakes, Smith and Williams taught about animal biology, their role in the North Carolina ecosystem and dispelled false stereotypes about the animals. For example, Smith explained that opossums only very rarely contract rabies since their body temperature is too low for the virus to live, while Williams explained that throwing biodegradable foods, such as banana peels, outside of car windows can still be harmful since it attracts animals to roadways.
Both Smith and Williams said they are looking forward to careers in wildlife and conservation education after college. The program with the May Wildlife Clinic is giving them hands-on experience not only with professionally handling wildlife, but also with educating audiences.
The presentations at Tate-Evans Park will continue through mid-October every Saturday at 1p.m.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.