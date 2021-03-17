NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Education received updates on student test scores during its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 9. The scores revealed that Avery students, like other students regionally and statewide, have struggled this past semester to varying degrees as a result of the challenging times.
Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman started off the evening by reflecting on the events and changes that took place a year ago during his superintendent’s report.
“This week is a very special week for school here in Avery County and across North Carolina. This was the last week last year of face-to-face instruction that occurred during the 2019-2020 school year, as the governor announced the shutdown of all public schools on Saturday, March 14, 2020,” Brigman said. “I clearly remember where I was when I received the news of the shutdown and all that occurred on that day and each day thereafter. At that time, not only were our classrooms empty, but grocery stores and department store shelves were also empty, especially empty of toilet paper. I’m still trying to find out where all that toilet paper went.”
Brigman continued by reflecting on the work that had been accomplished by the faculty and staff, as they continued providing their services despite the difficult circumstances. Brigman also reflected on the Class of 2020, who had their senior year interrupted due to the changes. Brigman said he was very impressed with the county’s vaccination effort throughout the school system and thanked the county manager and county health officials for their work deploying the two mobile vaccination sites.
Moreover, the school system’s summer feeding program has been approved to continue its meal distribution service this summer. The high school’s graduation ceremony is planned to be held at MacRae Meadows again this year, scheduled for Saturday, May 29. Brigman also reported that Newland Elementary School had a burst water line, but the issue has since been remedied.
Executive Director of Academic Services Ellis Ayers gave a presentation to the board in which he went over End of Course (EOC) test results from the high school’s first semester that were released by the state board of education. The results compare the high school’s academic performance measures with the rest of the region and the state.
In Math III, 56.36 percent of Avery High School students scored as proficient in the subject, compared to 49.5 percent in the northwest region and 45 percent in the state. The previous school year, only 26.53 percent of students scored proficiently in the subject, compared to 57 percent in the region and 55.6 percent in the state. Ayers noted that student test scores for the subject were “really good.”
In Math I, students scored better in the subject the previous year at 51.02-percent proficient, compared to 78.2 percent in the region and 51.7 percent in the state. This year, student scores dropped to 34 percent, with declines to 58 percent in the region and 33.6 percent in the state.
Ayers said the subject of biology for students was “a real struggle.” Test scores from last semester reveal that 29.76 percent of students scored as proficient in biology, compared to 46.6 percent in the region and 45.5 percent in the state. The previous year, 60 percent of students scored as proficient in the subject, compared to 59.6 percent in the region and 57.9 percent in the state.
English II was the other subject that students improved in. Scores revealed that 66.13 percent of students scored as proficient in the subject, compared to 59 percent in the region and 58.6 percent in the state. The previous year, 62.07 percent of students scored as proficient, compared to 64.4 percent in the region and 58 percent in the state.
“The thing about high school test scores is you never have a balanced schedule. You don’t know exactly in those classes. Did you have an extra section of honors or not? So this is a snapshot as to where we were. Also, the high school went remote Nov. 19 and did not come back to test until after Christmas, which is a really long amount of time, especially for Math I and Biology. Those are content-heavy courses,” Ayers said.
As for the other grade levels, there has been a 13-percent increase in students reading on grade level, especially among kindergartners and second graders. Additionally, there has been a four-percent decrease in the number of students who are two years or more below grade level in reading. The fifth grade showed the lowest decrease in this metric. Overall, Ayers said the school system’s statistics show a favorable comparison to the national data, since ACS has 47 percent of its students at grade level compared to 43 percent nationally.
“We have a lot of kids who still need to make some gains, but we have had a lot of progress since the beginning of the year,” Ayers said. “We’re not exactly where we want to be, but we are keeping pace with everybody else who are in the same boat that we’re in.”
Ayers added that there has been some difficulty in the middle school grades due to the amount of students who are two or more grade levels below. There is also a large number of at-risk students in general.
In terms of math, the school district continues to perform well in comparison to national data, but Ayers stressed the importance of getting students caught up to their grade level. Middle schools students have performed well in the subject, while strong gains have been made in the kindergarten, second-, fifth- and sixth-grade levels. However, there are a number of middle school students who are two or more grade levels behind in the subject, and a large number of at-risk students persists, especially in the first-, third- and fourth-grade levels.
“Now we have five days a week in K through 8. We also have a longer day. So what are we doing with that longer day? We’re focusing on pushing in more of those academics. Now that we have weather continuity, that makes a big difference in terms of (tutors) being able to get to those students on a regular basis,” Ayers said.
In order to help those students falling behind, the school system is looking seriously at its summer programming. Ayers said that each school system identifies at-risk students differently, but for ACS it means that there will be 404 students in grades K to 8 that will be invited to summer school, while 92 high school students will be invited.
Ayers added that ACS is keeping track on the potential passage of NC House Bill 82, which would require each school district to offer a school extension and learning recovery program at the end of the current school year, which would mean a six-week summer school of 150 hours. BOE member Pat Edwards asked what considerations the school system has given to retentions, to which Ayers replied that those decisions are currently in the works.
In other board business, Rob Johnson of Boomerang Design update the board members on the progress of the Avery High School project. Johnson said that a letter had been sent to the president of Branch Builds, expressing that it is imperative that the new building gets completed before the the beginning of next school year. In response, Johnson said the president agreed and the company was fully focused on getting it done within the time limits. The most recent completion date for the building had been set to Aug. 5.
“I thought it was really important for them to understand too that you just can’t set up a school overnight. I think the communication channels are clear. There are new people, and we’re encouraged,” Johnson said.
Finance Officer Jeffery Jaynes gave an update on capital projects, in which he said the new Mountain Heritage Systems intercoms had been installed, as well as the new security cameras throughout the school system. Wolf Trail Engineering requested a change order to add inclement weather days to its original contract for the replacement of the roof at Crossnore Elementary. The project is expected to be completed by March 19. The change order was approved.
Every five years the school system conducts a facilities survey. According to the recently completed survey, the school system is not expecting the need for any large projects to be completed in the next 10 years. However, after the high school project is finished, the school system will look into replacing the roof at Riverside Elementary, replacing the boiler at Crossnore Elementary and replacing the geothermal system at Newland Elementary, which could cost up to $276,000, but not every one of the 52 individual units that make up the system needs to be replaced. Aside form the survey, the school system will also look into replacing the artificial turf surface at the high school’s football field and track, which is approaching the end of its lifecycle.
The board unanimously approved the new school calendar for the 2021-2022 school year, however, administration continues to expect the state legislature to make changes to calendar law before the beginning of next school year. Version B of the calendar which was approved includes 180 days of instruction and a full, two-week long Christmas break.
At the end of the meeting, board member Ruth Shirley submitted a comment in which she stressed the importance of teachers, staff and administrators to continue setting a good example by wearing masks in order to prevent classrooms from going virtual or remote due to positive COVID-19 cases.
“It’s as imperative today that we work for our kids as it was a year ago,” Shirley said. “We have to be good role models as adults. We have to wear those masks until we know it is safe not to do so.”
The board met in closed session before adjourning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.