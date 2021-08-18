HIGH COUNTRY — We are living longer than ever before. While age may bring a wealth of benefits, advancing years also bring an increased risk for medical conditions. Brain diseases are a concern. The prevalence of brain disease is already greater than that of cardiovascular diseases and cancer combined.
According to the World Health Organization, by 2030, half of the worldwide economic impact of disability will come from brain-related problems. Each year, one in three older adults dies with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, and many more people suffer from general age-related cognitive decline.
The good news is that declining brain health and cognitive loss are not inevitable. The Strong Bodies, Strong Minds programs focuses on two science based pillars that can help sustain brain function and cognitive fitness (the ability to learn, reason, remember, and adapt your thinking processes). These pillars are physical exercise and cognitive stimulation.
Maintaining cognitive fitness requires far more than a simple “train your brain” program as some quick-fix online programs suggest. Research confirms that ongoing cognitive wellness requires certain lifestyle interventions, working in concert—specifically, how much you exercise and what you do to challenge and stimulate your brain. If you turn these behaviors into habits that you use over the long term, that will have positive effects not only on your cognitive wellness, but also on your overall health.
The earlier you start, the better. Evidence suggests that the more cognitively fit you are throughout your life, the better armed your brain will be against the assaults of aging. You might even be able to prevent certain brain problems from occurring in the first place, rather than having to combat them when they arise. Good brain health is more than the absence of disease. It’s optimizing your brain function as you age.
The program is free and open to anyone looking to integrate wellness practices into their lives in order to improve cognitive performance.
The six-week Strong Body, Strong Mind program will be offered October 4 through November 12. All sessions will take place in the IHHS Interprofessional Clinic on the first floor of the Leon Levine Health Sciences Center. Two class times are available, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays and Fridays.
For additional information or to register for one of the classes, contact the IHHS Interprofessional Clinic at (828) 262-8658 or email ipc@appstate.edu.
