NEWLAND — During the summer of 1968, dozens of young men from Avery County were drafted, shipped off and sent to train and serve in the Army in the midst of the Vietnam War.
Later, a group of these men who went to basic training together became known as “The Newland Gang,” and many of them went on to serve a tour in Vietnam shortly after graduation.
Company D, 9th Battalion, 2nd Brigade of the U.S. Army Training Center at Fort Bragg included 16 men from Avery County. Their names were Bobby Cannon, Scotty Brown, Dan Hughes, George Ingram, Paul Jones, Jerry Long, Johnny Ramsey, Johnny White, Jim Gardner, Dennis Harmon, Joe Hughes, Carlis Johnson, Bill Laws, Wayne Loveless, J.D. Ramsey and David Puckett. All roughly between the ages of 18 and 21, the men were drafted on June 10, 1968.
Their training wasn’t easy. Dan Hughes remembers the sergeants yelling and cursing at them as soon as they got off the bus upon arrival at Fort Bragg. They would make the men get in a front leaning rest position and walk across their backs, and then they would make them get in a “dying cockroach” position and walk across their stomachs, Hughes said. When they did the course where they crawled under barbed wire as M-16s shot above them, there would be broken glass on the ground, too. After they finished the course, their clothes would be stuck to them with blood and they had to rinse them with water to get them off, he said.
According to Hughes, The Newland Gang’s spirit never broke, though. When on kitchen duty, they would stuff all the food they could in their uniforms when they left for the night. They would dump out all of the bananas, cakes, apples and whatever else they managed to sneak out on someone’s bed and Hughes said it “looked like a bunch of cats diving in to get something to eat.” They would get homesick for Roaring Creek, or for cold water out of an Avery County spring, but they always looked out for each other, he said.
Hughes recalled one occasion of the group coming home to visit and coming back a day later than they were supposed to, and another time one of them got a speeding ticket on their way home. During training, Hughes recalled that the soldiers would receive the command to stop firing their weapons and, without fail, someone would still shoot afterward, he said.
“We didn’t join nothing. They drafted us,” Hughes said. “We definitely didn’t join nothing.”
After weeks of brutal training, heat and homesickness, the group graduated from their training in August, and while they passed with “flying colors,” Hughes said they couldn’t stay out of trouble. Hughes recalled that at their graduation, their sergeant said the Newland Gang “passed all their tests... but you couldn’t do anything with them.”
When the band was reprimanded for causing trouble or not meticulously following the rules, Hughes said they would respond with, “What are you gonna do, send us to ‘Nam?”
Most of the men did get sent to Vietnam, and most of them sustained injuries there, Hughes said, himself included. For example, his cousin, Joe Hughes, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Japan, where he stayed for an extended time as he recovered. Today, Joe Hughes is one of the remaining living members of the Newland Gang.
In his 14 months in Vietnam, Dan Hughes recalled how he had to deal with mosquitoes, water buffaloes, leeches, flies, fleas and more. The men battled jungle rot and often went for days or even weeks without showering or changing clothes.
Out of all the men that went to Vietnam from Avery County, Hughes only remembers one that didn’t make it back home. Ronnie Greene was drafted shortly after Hughes, and even though Greene didn’t even have his driver’s license, once he got over to Vietnam, he was tasked with driving an armored personnel carrier. He wrote Hughes a letter to tell him about it, and Hughes immediately wrote a letter back urging him to do whatever he could to get into another position because of how dangerous APC driving was. Hughes recalled receiving a yellow envelope back with his letter in it notifying him that Greene had already died.
Today, out of the Newland Gang, Hughes estimated that he believed approximately six members are still alive today. During their time in the Army moving forward during the conflict, Hughes said they made it a mission to take care of each other.
“I don’t know what we’d have done if all of us hadn’t been together to take care of each other and watch out for each other,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.