BANNER ELK — For the first time on Tuesday, Dec. 1, Stonewalls Restaurant in Banner Elk hosted the popular Whitehall Lane Wine Dinner, an annual fundraiser meant to raise money for the Avery County High School culinary arts program.
In previous years, the annual fundraiser was hosted by Leadership Avery through the Avery County Chamber of Commerce, but this year the owners of Stonewalls stepped in to host the wine tasting dinner, which provided a four-course meal paired with wine from Whitehall Lane Winery. The dinner raised approximately $3,000, with all proceeds benefiting the high school’s culinary department.
The event held special significance to Scott Garland, one of the owners of Stonewalls, who was one of the first students to matriculate through the high school’s culinary program. His teachers and the skills he picked up through those courses would end up having a profound effect on his life.
“We’ve taught a couple of classes for (the culinary program) and have been featured in a couple of the classes talking to the students. I’m also very active in fundraising for the class in general,” Garland said. “I was the first student to go through the culinary program at the high school, and first student from Avery to go through the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. So there is a personal tie-in for me for it as well.”
Garland, who opened Stonewalls alongside Tim Heschke in 2016, went on to complete a degree in hotel and restaurant management with a double major in club and resort administration from the University of New Haven. Garland said a summer resident at Linville Golf Club underwrote part of his education, allowing him to explore the restaurant industry and gain a wider perspective.
“I grew up in Linville, and I worked at the country club scene for a little bit up here. Then I moved to Asheville and that’s where I worked for Biltmore Estate where I was the food and beverage director for the hotel for 13 years before moving to Cincinnati to work for Caesar’s Entertainment up there. After a couple of years, I wanted to be a little closer to home,” Garland said.
Since Garland has re-established himself in Avery County, he has made it a point of focus to inspire future chefs and culinary students by offering them similar opportunities that others afforded him. His impact has certainly been felt, according to ACHS culinary director Helena Kitchin.
“Scott has really taken hold of the event and kind of made it his own, which is amazing. He’s such a blessing to our culinary department. He’s like an angel,” Kitchin said.
The high school’s culinary program is currently teaching its first year in a new curriculum that features four classes that advances from the basics to a point in which students operate their own small business as part of the course. Students make menus, come up with recipes and sell their creations at various events. The high school even purchased its own food truck for students to sell food around the community.
While the pandemic has spoiled some of the department’s plans for the new program, students have enjoyed making meals out of the classroom and selling plates to the teachers. On remote learning days, students make food at home, which many of their family members have enjoyed. Kitchin says that as the high school’s culinary program has grown, its popularity among students has grown with it.
“This is an exciting time for us. When I came, there were not that many kids in culinary. I tried to pump it up as much as I can, and this is the first year that we’ve had a waiting list. We had over 100 kids sign up for culinary this year,” Kitchin said.
The money raised from the dinner will go toward the culinary program’s scholarship fund, as well as the class fund, which is used to purchase new equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.