BANNER ELK — The Stephenson Center for Appalachia is housed in a small building along with the New School for Women on Lees-McRae College’s main campus.
As part of the Center’s programming, Michael Joslin gave his annual talk on Sept. 5 to new students about what to do in the area.
The talk gave students some ideas on how to take advantage of the natural beauty of the area, from waterfalls, hiking trails, wildlife and other features unique to the Blue Ridge, mixed in with some history about the area.
The Center has programing throughout the year featuring some recurring features and a mix of unique programming at the school, with lectures on history, linguistics, poetry and literature of the mountains.
On Oct. 25, the Center will present a number of talks at Cranberry Middle School. The day will feature talks about natural history, Jack Tales, Appalachian music, Appalachian trees as well as crafts. Students rotate between programs for the day.
Appalachian Heritage Week takes place in April, and features events throughout the week, all of which are open to students and the public, and features craftspeople, a horse and wagon, an Appalachian meal at the college’s cafeteria and Appalachian music, among other activities.
The week will also feature performances of “Brother Wolf,” an Appalachian play adaptation of the epic poem “Beowulf.”
The college also has a collection in the Shelton Learning Commons of Appalachian literature, as well as a vertical file of information that has been collected over the years on Appalachia.
Matt Wimberley, Rhetoric and Composition Instructor at LMC, said the Stephenson Center’s lecture series helps continue the spirit of promoting artists in the area and bringing in speakers from outside the High Country as well.
Joslin attributed the strong attendance at the Center’s events to publicizing the events and passion for what they do.
“’In the mountains, of the mountains, for the mountains,’” Joslin said, quoting LMC’s motto. “And so we try to maintain that tradition.”
Wimberley said what separates what the Stephenson Center accomplishes in Banner Elk from other Appalachian Studies programs is the interdisciplinary aspect of what they do.
“Everyone is so invested in this idea of promoting Appalachia campus-wide, and that stems from the Stephenson Center,” Wimberley said.
Joslin said the lectures are decided based on who is available and how the topics fit in with the Center’s programming.
“We always have more suggestions than we can actually fulfill,” Joslin said.
The Center is named after John B. Stephenson, who began his teaching career at Lees-McRae in 1961. Stephenson eventually became president of Berea College in Kentucky.
