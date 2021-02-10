RALEIGH — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced a $573 million settlement with consulting firm McKinsey & Company over its role in boosting the sale of opioids.
The settlement, announced Feb. 4, includes the other 49 states, the District of Columbia and territories. North Carolina will receive roughly $19 million, with the vast majority payable in the next 60 days. Stein said those funds will go toward combating the opioid crisis.
"We're going to work with leaders across the state to use those funds to deal with the consequences of this crisis and the range of options available to us are very wide," Stein said. "It includes things like funding treatment centers or funding county paramedics who do responses for overdoses or treatment programs and county jails."
Stein said McKinsey worked for 15 years as a consultant for Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family.
"Purdue Pharma didn't dream up all of its ideas on its own on how to push its pills," Stein said. "No, it paid global consulting firm McKinsey handsomely for 15 years to design marketing plans to help it sell more pills to more patients and increasing potency for longer periods of time."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four patients receiving long-term opioid therapy in a primary care setting struggles with opioid and once someone is addicted, it's hard to stop. Taking too many prescription opioids can stop a person's breathing and lead to death.
Since 1999, more than 750,000 people have died from a drug overdose, according to the CDC. In 2018, two out of three drug overdose deaths involved an opioid. Last year, Stein said about 2,000 people died due to an opioid overdose.
"The sad truth is that there are many, many, many counties in North Carolina that have had devastating impacts from this crisis, and we will make sure that the funds are distributed fairly across the state," Stein said.
According to data obtained by the Washington Post in 2019, more than 3.4 billion prescription pain pills were supplied to North Carolina between 2006 and 2014.
According to data from the NC Department of Health and Human Services, opioid prescriptions per resident in Avery County in 2016 averaged 1.032 prescriptions per resident, slightly lower than the state average of 1.06, with opioid pills per resident averaging a total of 74.2, below the statewide average of 78.3 pills per resident.
In December, McKinsey issued a statement regarding its work with Purdue Pharma saying "we recognize that we did not adequately acknowledge the epidemic unfolding in our communities or the terrible impact of opioid misuse and addiction on millions of families across the country."
McKinsey claimed their work was designed to support the legal prescription and use of opioids for patients with legitimate medical needs.
"Any suggestion that our work sought to increase overdoses or misuse and worsen a public health crisis is wrong," McKinsey said in its statement. "That said, we recognize that we have a responsibility to take into account the broader context and implications of the work that we do. Our work for Purdue fell short of that standard."
