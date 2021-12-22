YANCEY COUNTY — An area state trooper was shot and injured during a vehicle chase entering Yancey County that also involved multiple area agencies, according to releases from the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office and NCSBI.
On December 14, Yancey County Sheriff’s Office received a call for assistance from a Mitchell County deputy involved in a vehicle chase that was entering Yancey County, and the subject had fired shots at the officer. According to the release, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Yancey County officers responded to the call for assistance in the Newdale area of Yancey County.
According to NCSHP, during the chase Trooper Kevin E. Glenn was shot while attempting to deploy stop sticks (a tire deflation device) near the area of US Highway 19E and Newdale Church Road. The vehicle then turned and was headed east on US Highway 19E back toward Mitchell County when he was involved in a one-vehicle accident near the intersection of Boxwood Road and US Highway 19E, the release stated.
The suspect, identified as Bobby Lee Byrd, Jr., 40, shot at officers multiple times according to the release, and Yancey County Deputies returned fire. The suspect was later pronounced dead at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital.
“This serves as a continued reminder of the dangers our Troopers face and the sacrifices they make for the communities they serve,” stated Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, in a Dec. 14 press release. “Now is the time to pray for Trooper Glenn, his family and our Patrol family during this difficult time.”
Trooper Glenn was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, and was released from Mission Hospital on December 16.
According to North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Trooper Glenn is a nine-year veteran assigned to Mitchell County.
“Our thoughts are with NCSHP Trooper Kevin E. Glenn who was shot in the line of duty yesterday,” NC Gov. Roy Cooper stated in a tweet on Wednesday, Dec. 15. “I talked to him last night. I’m impressed with his courage and toughness. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to protect us.”
