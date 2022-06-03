RALEIGH – As the number of fire deaths rises in North Carolina, Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey has organized a team of firefighters and volunteers to be out in force this weekend to distribute and install free smoke alarms in neighborhoods across the state.
“Smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan and cut the chances of dying in a home fire in half, but they have to be in proper working condition in order to save your life,” said Commissioner Causey. “Our goal is to prevent fire deaths by arming our citizens with the proper knowledge and equipment.”
Smoke Alarm Saturday is an annual one-day, statewide smoke alarm canvassing event designed to bring awareness of the need to have working smoke alarms in homes.
Fire departments across the state will participate in Smoke Alarm Saturday on June 4 by going door-to-door to check homes and install new smoke alarms when necessary. A majority of the smoke alarms being distributed this week will come from Smoke Alarm Canvassing Grants.
State Fire Marshal Mike Causey will personally kick-off Smoke Alarm Saturday at Greensboro Fire Station 21 at 2870 Horse Pen Creek Road at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 4.
In 2021, North Carolina had 133 fire deaths reported with only three out of every five homes having working smoke alarms. Most fire fatalities happen between the months of January through May, with 71% being over the age of 50. One of the best tools in the home to prevent injuries and fatalities is a working smoke alarm
For more information about smoke alarms and fire safety, visit the OSFM website.
