NEWLAND — State Employees’ Credit Union is pleased to announce the relocation of its 231 River Street branch to their newly constructed office at 1001 Cranberry Street in Newland. In addition to a specious branch layout, this location will feature three drive-thru lanes as well as a drive-up ATM for quick, convenient service. The branch officially opened for business at the location on Monday, Feb. 10.
“We are very happy to be transitioning to a new location in Newland to continue providing a wide range of financial services with greater accessibility and convenience. Our staff is excited to welcome members to the new branch,” SECU Vice President/City Executive Jeremy Thompson said.
About SECU
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for more than 82 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves more than 2.4 million members through 267 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 member services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org, and a mobile app. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501©(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, health care and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $169 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.
