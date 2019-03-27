GREENSBORO — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of N.C. struck down a state law banning abortions after 20 weeks as unconstitutional on March 25, instead allowing abortions until the fetus would be viable to live outside of the womb.
The ruling by Judge William Osteen in Bryant vs. Woodall won’t go into effect for 60 days. The stay is per his instructions to permit full legal consideration of legislative alternatives or an appeal of the judgment.
Osteen’s ruling says that the state law did not comply with U.S. Supreme Court precedent. Viability, according to the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court case Roe vs. Wade, is placed “at about seven months (28 weeks) but may occur earlier, even at 24 weeks.”
State law was passed in 1973 that allowed abortions before 20 weeks. Previously, abortions were illegal since 1881. In 2016, the N.C. General Assembly changed language of medical reasons why a expectant mother could get an abortion after 20 weeks. Osteen stated in his ruling that the 2016 change was done to narrow the medically-acceptable reasons and potentially prosecute those in violation.
The ruling is a win for the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights, who intervened in the lawsuit.
“Today’s decision is a victory for the women and doctors of North Carolina,” said Genevieve Scott, senior staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights, in a March 26 statement. “This ban is unconstitutional and ignores the unique circumstances, challenges and potential complications pregnant women face. Politicians taking medical options off the table for women at any stage of pregnancy is irrational and dangerous.”
N.C.’s Republican leaders said as of the afternoon of March 26 that they are reviewing the ruling, according to media reports.
