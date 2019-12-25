SQUIRREL CREEK — Squirrel Creek Meat Processing is a popular spot during deer season to get harvested animals turned into tasty venison, and this year the processing shop decided to have a competition for hunters to see who could bring in the largest buck and who would bring in the most combined weight.
The hunter with the heaviest buck won $100 and the most combined weight of the season received $200.
The heaviest buck, field dressed, was brought in by Cameron Carver and weighed 174.5 pounds. The most combined weight was three deer at 385.5 pounds, brought in by David Sheppard.
Owner Marty Singleton said he was surprised by how big some of the bucks were that were brought in. There was also a 21-point buck that came in, though it was not the heaviest.
The competition closed on Dec. 15.
Singleton said the competition was an incentive to bring more deer to be processed, and he thinks the friendly competition helped his business and made the season more interesting.
About 40 people entered the competition, and Singleton heard people talking about the competition when they would come into the business.
Despite the competition, Singleton does not think the competition inspired hunters to go after bigger deer.
“They like the big ones anyway,” Singleton said.
Singleton plans for the competition to come back next season, and also plans to include a European mount as a prize in the competition.
Singleton wanted to thank everyone who brought deer to Squirrel Creek this season, adding that the shop will be processing domestic animals at the start of the new year.
