LINVILLE — A 180-pound Bigfoot statue was stolen from in front of Mountaineer Landscaping sometime between the evening of Aug. 23 and the morning of Aug. 24.
Avery County Sheriff’s Office put out a notice on its Facebook page calling for help from the community to locate the missing Sasquatch.
As of press time the statue was still missing. Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye said ACSO is following up on leads about the missing statue though the office currently does not know where the statue has gone.
Frye said the owner does not want to press charges if the statue is returned unharmed, but if the culprits are caught with the statue there would be felony charges involved.
Frye said there have been some wooden sculptures stolen in the past.
“This is the first Sasquatch,” Frye said. “It’s normally bears and stuff like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.