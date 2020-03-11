OK, so it’s been wet! But with the coming spring’s warm breezy days, your property may be at risk from a wildfire, especially if the structures are closely surrounded by woods and brush.
The following are some steps that can be taken to protect your home and make it FIREWISE:
- Remove leaves and twigs from roof, gutters, under decks, and in your lawn.
- Remove firewood from decks, porches or against your structure.
- Remove flammable vegetation adjacent to your structure (At least 30 feet of lawn surrounding you home is recommended for defensible space).
- Be sure eaves are boxed in, vents screened, etc. to eliminate openings where glowing embers could enter, causing a fire.
- Maintain a driveway wide enough for fire engine access.
As the weather warms, folks also begin cleanup and sometimes burn the debris. Remember to take the following steps to complete the burning in a legal and safe manner:
- Obtain a burn permit.
- Pick a calm day.
- Prepare the burn site.
- Have a water hose and a shovel available.
- After starting the fire, stay with it until fully extinguished.
You may obtain burn permits and more information from the NC Forest Service website by clicking to www.ncforestservice.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.