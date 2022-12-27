HIGH COUNTRY — Some Appalachian Regional Healthcare System facilities are closed after frozen pipes caused water damage during the extreme cold over the last three days.
Several facilities experienced significant water damage, according to ARHS Senior Vice President Rob Hudspeth.
The areas impacted by this water damage include:
Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center (radiation oncology only) - (828) 262-4332
Outpatient Imaging - (828) 266-2492
AppGastro - (828) 264-0029
Appalachian Regional Pulmonology - (828) 386-2200
AppFamily Medicine - (828) 386-2222
Appalachian Regional Internal Medicine Specialists - (828) 386-2746
Boone Urology - (828) 264-5150
The Rehab Center - (828) 268-9043
ARHS Business Office - (828) 262-4111
As a result, ARHS is in the process of contacting patients to reschedule appointments that were scheduled to occur at these facilities over the next few days, Hudspeth said.
What should patients do next?
1. If you are experiencing any type of medical emergency, dial 911 immediately.
2. If you have an appointment at any of the impacted facilities scheduled for this week (Dec. 26 to 31) — and have not yet been contacted by ARHS — please call to confirm your appointment.
3. If you have an appointment at any of these facilities which is scheduled for next week (Jan. 2 to 7) you DO NOT NEED TO CONTACT the facility. ARHS intends to keep your appointment as scheduled.
"ARHS is committed to providing safe and effective treatment for you and your family," Hudspeth stated. "Flood mitigation efforts are already underway and our goal is to return to normal operations as quickly as possible. Please know that your health is important to us and we sincerely apologize for this inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
