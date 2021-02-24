SPRUCE PINE — Amber Westall Briggs was delighted when The AMY regional library system was selected by the North Carolina Humanities Council last year as one of six sites in North Carolina to host “Water/Ways,” a Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition. “The idea behind the exhibition was not only to explore water’s environmental and cultural impact, but also inspire residents to visit our own waterways and think about what it means to become better stewards of them,” Briggs said.
Although Briggs was disappointed the exhibit was postponed because of Covid-19, she is excited to announce the colorful exhibit will open at the library’s Burnsville branch on March 13 and run through April 25.
“We are so fortunate here to be surrounded by pristine streams, rivers, and waterfalls. I hope families will make time to explore them together,” Briggs added.
In addition to the exhibit, the library has been developing free public programs to raise awareness about how the water enriches our communities.
“One of the programs I’m thrilled to be kicking off is ‘The Wonder of Water,’ which is geared for children between the ages of 8 to 12,” Briggs explains. “Participants in Yancey, Mitchell and Avery counties will meet Bakersville freelance writer and nature photographer Sue Wasserman one afternoon per week for six weeks at selected water sites to work on a variety of creative projects.”
“I am endlessly inspired and calmed by, as well as grateful for our local waterways,” said Wasserman, who also works as a teaching artist with The Penland School of Craft's Subs with Suitcases program. “My goal, using the water as our focal point, is to combine science, Native American lore and traditions, writing, photography and drawing to help open minds, hearts, and imaginations.”
Because Wasserman can only accommodate eight children at each site for Covid-19 safety, each program will be videotaped and posted on several library sites to allow children throughout the three communities to work on projects from home.
“Our staff is creating an online publication for all interested area children between 8 and 12 to submit their projects,” Briggs said.
Students' work will also be included at an exhibit being held in the Owen Gallery at Toe River Arts in Spruce Pine from June 19 through July 17.
Children can register by emailing Briggs at director@amyregionallibrary.org. The program will be hosted from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in Yancey County on Tuesdays, Mitchell County on Wednesdays, and Avery County on Thursdays, starting the week of March 13. Social distancing and masks are required. Parents are responsible for transportation. The library will provide snacks.
“Water/Ways” is part of Museum on Main Street (MoMS), a unique collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), state humanities councils across the nation and local host institutions. To learn more, click to www.museumonmainstreet.org, www.sites.si.edu or www.nchumanities.org.
Support for MoMS has been provided by the U.S. Congress. It is made possible in North Carolina by the North Carolina Humanities Council with additional support from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, Our State Magazine, North Carolina Sea Grant, North Carolina Water Resources Research Institute, and the National Humanities Center.
