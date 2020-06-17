NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Education kicked off its monthly meeting by recognizing board member Steve Smith for his service to the children of Avery County.
Smith has served the school system for 40 years as an employee and as a board member. Board chair John Greene gave a brief but heartfelt farewell speech to Smith as he presented him a plaque in recognition of his public service.
“Steve has been invaluable. The money that Steve has saved us through his knowledge of the facilities that we have, that’s a great part of it, but Steve has a heart for the children of Avery County that can’t be matched. He has gone above and beyond. He has been a faithful board member and a faithful friend,” Greene said.
Smith did not run for reelection, and Ruth Ann Shirley will take his seat in July.
“I appreciate the people of Avery County for allowing me the privilege of serving on the Avery County School Board. I am a 100-percent supporter of Avery County Schools. There is no one prouder than Avery County and Avery County Schools than I am. The best employees, the best management, I mean everything about Avery County is positive, positive, positive. Thank you all so much,” Smith said.
The 2019-2020 school year ended on June 2, and the school system will work throughout the summer with the planning and preparation for when classes begin in the fall.
“We look forward to the return of all faculty and staff on Aug. 11 and the return of students on Aug. 17. It will be here before we know it,” Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman said.
The board’s first item of business was a request by Avery High School science and theater teacher Coleman Bailey to change the name of Blue Ridge Academy to Blue Ridge High School.
“His preference is in terms of thinking that graduates would like to see the words ‘high school’ on their transcript or diploma as opposed to the word ‘academy,’” Executive Director of Academic Services Ellis Ayers said.
The board moved quickly and passed a motion to make the change. Ayers then gave a presentation to the board on centralized K-5 math adoption.
“Everything that has gone on with Covid really highlighted the need to have some centralized support,” Ayers said.
A team of teachers was put together from each school and each grade level to come up with ideas that the school system was looking for in terms of textbook materials. After examining three state-level approved materials, the committee approved the i-Ready Curriculum Associates materials, which includes both print material and digital copies. The school system was able to receive a discount through a five-year agreement and is paying for the program through its fund for textbooks.
The board unanimously approved the adoption of the i-Ready math curriculum and materials. Ayers then gave the board an update on technical changes to the Career and Technical Education curriculum that will open up opportunities for 11th and 12th graders to take dual enrollment courses or internships that will allow students to get into the workforce directly.
“It should up our numbers of concentrators, and give more work-based opportunities for students at the high school. We can be more active in the community and prepare our students for what they want to do next,” Ayers said.
Additionally, Ayers said that the school system’s CTE program is making progress by forming an advisory board specific to the county and is aligning its course pathway through the sixth to twelfth grade. The program will also focus on students being able to get credentialed as well as having employability skills and money management skills.
“We also saw from our [workforce] data, the healthcare industry is booming in terms of jobs,” Ayers said. “Over the next two years, we’re looking at ways through partnerships both with Mayland and what we do, to offer those opportunities to more students.”
To help in that regard, the CTE program has formed a partnership with the Emergency Medical Technician program at Mayland Community College. Starting this fall, students who are at least 17 years old can take the course and get a high school credit as well as hands-on training.
Students will also be offered a welding course taught by a teacher who also teaches at MCC. The school system will now offer two computer science classes, and the school system purchased a food trailer to go along with its culinary curriculum, of which 95 students registered for the program’s entry level course. Other school programs such as marketing and agriculture will also contribute to the culinary project.
“We now have a place that we can run an enterprise business during the course of the school day with our Culinary 3 and Culinary 4 students, so we don’t run into competing issues with our cafeteria,” Ayers said.
Finance Officer Jeffery Jaynes gave an update to the board on capital projects. A sum of $212,000 was added to the budget to start two new projects. The first is a new chiller system to be installed at Cranberry Middle as well as a new boiler. The project is slated to be completed during the summer. The county board of commissioners committed half of the funding as long as the school system committed the other half in order to the complete the project.
Jaynes then requested board to take another $2,000 out of the capital fund balance to put toward an air conditioning project at Avery Middle. The school system has already put nearly $200,000 in a unit in the third floor.
“For lack of a better word, [the system] just hasn’t really given us what we had expected,” Jaynes said.
To complete the remainder of the project, the installation company said it would take about $250,000. The school had previously agreed to put individual units throughout the building. One of these units has already been installed in a classroom and is currently running. Jaynes estimated that it would take about $50,000 to go through with the individual units. In addition, these units also provide heating.
The school system received funding through the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, which will be available for use in the next fiscal year. Since the funds can only be used for certain health expenditures, the school system has budgeted the money to cover custodial salaries to assist with sanitation.
The budget changes will amount the total budget to $47,101,363.60. Jaynes said the additional funds should give the school system the flexibility to offset any cuts that the state government may implement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.